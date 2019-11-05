YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Downtown Yardley will be hosting its next 2nd Saturday event on November 9 featuring a #ShopLocalYardley theme supported by Visit Bucks County and sponsored by ShopRite of Yardley and Commonplace Reader Yardley.
Downtown Yardley businesses and the Yardley Historical Association will be sharing a variety of specials, experiences and entertainment at various locations and times throughout the business district from 8 a.m. to midnight.
At least 15 businesses and organizations will be offering specials, entertainment, activities and events on 2nd Saturday Yardley including at the following locations: Commonplace Reader Yardley, The Pink Daisy, Firehouse Cycles, Vault Brewing Co., Burritos Yardley, Cramer’s Bakery, Yardley General, Bizzaro Chiropractic, Continental Tavern, Witt Pilates, The Hemp Oil Store, Canal Street Grille, Ye Olde Yardley Florist, The Spa on Main, and the Yardley Historical Association.
In addition to the events that day, by shopping local in Yardley from Nov. 9 through Small Business Saturday Yardley on Nov. 30 customers at participating businesses will be able to enter a drawing to win a downtown Yardley-themed gift basket with all kinds of cool local items and gift cards from the town's independent businesses and community organizations.
“As an independent bookstore, engaging in the community is our bread-and-butter,” noted Elizabeth Young, owner of Commonplace Reader Yardley, Board Secretary of Experience Yardley, and a sponsor of the #ShopLocalYardley 2nd Saturday event. “Yardley has so many unique independent businesses like ours, some that are new and some that have been here for generations. But all of us feel as if we are part of the community.”
Elizabeth continued, “Yardley’s downtown is a special place where families come to make memories for tomorrow, to learn, to grow, and have some fun!”
The event is happening on November 9 in downtown Yardley with businesses and organizations hosting a variety of experiences at different times during the day. The full schedule of the #ShopLocalYardley 2nd Saturday Yardley event can be found at 2ndSaturdayYardley on Facebook as well as on posters throughout downtown Yardley.
2nd Saturday Yardley, run by the all-volunteer non-profit Experience Yardley organization, started in November 2017 and has occurred every month since then. See experienceyardley.com for the full roster of programs and activities for the year.
The participating businesses and organizations for 2nd Saturday Yardley #ShopLocalYardley on November 9th are:
● Cramer’s Bakery - Stop by to take in the delicious scents of baked goods and ask for a free Gingerbread Cookie. Thanks for supporting our business over two generations! 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
● Witt Pilates - Open house with studio tours, demo classes and new clients receive one week of classes free! 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
● Firehouse Cycles - Our Fall Customer Appreciation Sale is on! Get 75 percent off of all short-sleeved jerseys in stock (except custom jerseys); 75 percent off all women’s tops; 80 percent off of any rain gear; 50 percent off of winter MTB shoes; 85 percent off of any shoe insoles, and some other cycling gear blowouts! 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
● Ye Olde Yardley Florist - Join us at our 105th Anniversary Sale! All giftware 5 to 25 percent off! Enjoy warm mulled cider and sample European cookies while you shop local in Yardley. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
● Bizzaro Chiropractic - Dr. Bizzaro will offer spinal screenings from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; Zyto, which is bio-magnetic computer nutritional screening, from 10 to 11 a.m.; and Footlevelers screening for Orthotics from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
● The Spa on Main - 20 percent off select boutique items including jewelry, bath products, skincare, journals and other gifts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and and from 2:30 to 4 p.m. spin our wheel of relaxation for a chance to win products, spa cash and other goodies; stop in as Loren, one of our licensed massage therapists provides complimentary chair massages!
● The Pink Daisy - Shop local at our fall sale for 2nd Saturday: 30 percent off winter coats and sweaters! 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
● The Hemp Oil Store - We are collecting new coats and holding a canned food drive to benefit children in need. Take 20 percent off any CBD oil products purchased with a coat donation and take 10 percent off any purchase for a canned food donation. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
● Commonplace Reader Yardley - Nov 9th is Young Adult Day at Commonplace Reader. All young adult books are 10 percent off from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The evening will be topped off by two local Young Adult authors: Alex Villasante and Katherine Locke who will be talking about the respective books and sharing the challenges of writing them! Their books will be available prior to and during the event for purchase. The local author event will be held at the Yardley Borough Recreation Room right across the street from the store from 5 to 7 p.m.
● Burritos Yardley - Enjoy our piping hot Chicken Empanada Special ($10.50) all day long on 2nd Saturday! 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
● Yardley Historical Association - Pop on over for a Fall Book Swap on Saturday at the Old Library by Lake Afton! Find some great reading, meet new people, and check out the historic building! 1 to 4 p.m.
● Canal Street Grille - Fall lunch and dinner specials all day long and receive a free glass of wine with your meal from 4-9 p.m.
● Yardley General/The Cellar - Enjoy drinks and wine sampling upstairs at the Yardley General store right on Main Street with a DJ/bartender from 6 to 10 p.m.
● Continental Tavern - The heaters on the porch will be on for your outdoor dining enjoyment! Live music with Ryan Cleary 9 p.m. to midnight!
● Vault Brewing Co. - Fall-themed cuisine and craft beer all day plus live music with Loose Cannon Trio from 7-10 p.m.
● PLUS: The #ShopLocalYardley Gift Basket Contest begins! Customers will find entries at participating businesses. Fill them out to enter for a chance to win a Downtown Yardley Gift Basket. Enter as often as you purchase from Nov. 9 to 30 (Small Business Saturday).