RICHBORO >> Have you ever wondered what the library is like after it closes? Wonder no more!
The Free Library of Northampton Township will be hosting its 3rd Annual Fall Fundraiser, and opening its doors from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, October 18. Tickets are $50, and proceeds from the evening will help the library meet its 2019 fundraising goals.
In keeping with this year's theme, "Rock 'n' Read," local band Electric Beach is returning to help everyone dance the night away. Electric Beach performed at the 2018 Fall Fundraiser, and everyone is excited to hear them again.
Mentalist Jesse Dameron is also returning for a second year in a row. Last year, he astounded all who attended with his illusions and mind reading skills!
New in 2019, the event will feature local artists Carol Gilbert and Christi Hetrick. Their award winning artwork will be on sale during the event, and a portion of proceeds from those sales will also benefit the library.
Rock 'n' Read attendees will be able to commemorate the evening in the photo booth sponsored by Holland Flooring.
A delightful variety of light fare and finger foods will be catered by McCaffrey's. Nothing Bundt Cakes of Newtown will provide dessert. And coffee will be provided by Richboro Coffee. This year's Rock 'n' Read ticket also includes access to an open wine bar.
There will be an exciting selection of raffle baskets available, including a Craft Beer Basket, Wine Basket, Hygge Basket, tickets to the Crayola Factory in Easton and much more.
Tickets are available to purchase at the library, located at 25 Upper Holland Road in Richboro, and online at www.northamptontownshiplibrary.org/rock-n-read-2019/. Proceeds will help the library provide the latest in books and movies, access to valuable online resources, and educational and enriching programs for all ages. Mark your calendars for the event. For more information, call the library at 215-357-3050.