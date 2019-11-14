LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ >> Rider University and Bucks County Community College signed a program-to-program transfer agreement on Monday, Nov. 5. The agreement guarantees admission into Rider's cybersecurity bachelor's program for Bucks students who have received an associate's in cybersecurity.
"Our strong partnership with Bucks has proven extremely beneficial to students by creating a clear path for them to attain a bachelor's degree, and we're very pleased to extend our partnership to include our exciting new program in cybersecurity," says Rider President Gregory G. Dell'Omo, Ph.D.
Symbolically, the agreement also reaffirmed the guaranteed transfer agreement between the two institutions that was originally signed in 2013.
The agreement, which now totals 25 program-to-program guarantees, had to be re-approved following a curriculum change at Bucks. Some of the programs in the agreement include computer science, behavioral neuroscience and communication studies, in addition to all 16 business majors offered by Rider.
The agreement facilitates the transfer of college credits for students who earn an associate degree so they can be credited toward a bachelor’s at Rider, provided all academic requirements are met.
Rider will launch its bachelor's program in cybersecurity beginning in fall 2020. The 54-credit major will prepare graduates to design, implement and assess security measures to protect computer networks from cyberattacks, a growing threat to many individuals and organizations.
Graduates of the program will be prepared to start their careers in a rapidly growing field. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that employment in this field will grow by 28% through 2026 — much faster than the average across all occupations. As future cybersecurity analysts, forensics computer investigators or information security analysts, graduates can expect salaries to match their in-demand skill sets. Average salaries in the field in 2018 were more than $98,000, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society has recognized Rider to be among the nation’s top universities for its commitment and investment of resources to support transfer students. The University maintains formal partnerships with a select number of community colleges, as well as close ties to other institutions throughout New Jersey.
For more information on transferring credits to Rider, visit www.rider.edu/admissions/transfer/transfer-your-credits.