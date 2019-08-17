MORRISVILLE >> Food Network’s “Restaurant: Impossible” is traveling to Lower Bucks County in early September to help turn around a struggling local restaurant. And the public's help is needed to make the show a success.
Chef Robert Irvine and the "Restaurant: Impossible" team will be at Michael's Restaurant & Lounge just outside of Morrisville Borough in Falls Township on Sept. 10 and 11, according to Allyson Kircher, an associate producer with the show.
“Restaurant: Impossible” is hosted by Chef Irvine, who’s challenge is to turn a restaurant around in two days with only $10,000 and the help of the community.
There are two ways the community can participate - by attending the grand re-opening on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. or volunteering their construction skills to the project.
Kircher said members of the public are invited to “come dine with us and be one of the first patrons to see the newly-renovated space."
If you are interested in making a reservation at Michael’s Restaurant for their grand re-opening, email Restaurant: Impossible production at volunteer@restaurantimpossiblevolunteers.com by Friday, September 6 at 12 p.m. (PST). Use the following in your subject line: 1604 PA RESERVATIONS
Production is NOT covering the cost of the meal - diners will be responsible for paying their own bill.
The event is first come first serve by email. "We cannot guarantee everyone who responds will get a table," said Kircher. "If you are selected, you will receive a confirmation email close to the date of the dinner. Unfortunately, we cannot have any guests under 8 years old."
Please include contact information (full name, email address, cell number) your party size (number of people at your table) and the names of the people in your party.
In addition, "Restaurant: Impossible" is seeking enthusiastic individuals who would love to work with Robert Irvine and his talented renovation team as design and construction volunteers on the show on Sept. 10 and 11.
Volunteers may be any licensed or certified individuals in painting, crafting, constructing, remodeling, cleaning, decorating etc. (depending on your skill set).
“We are always looking for skilled contractors, electricians, plumbers, upholsters’ and painters to help out and donate their time but we welcome all skill sets and skill levels always.”
The work schedule includes: Shift No. 1 on Tuesday, September 10 from 12 to 7 p.m. Shift No. 2 on Tuesday, September 10 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. And Shift No. 3 on Wednesday, September 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We are only interested in volunteers, however, meals will be provided. You must be 18 years or older to volunteer. All volunteers must sign an appearance release and volunteer agreement on site. Please wear sneakers or boots and work clothing with no logos."
If interested, email volunteer@restaurantimpossiblevolunteers.com by Friday, September 6 at 12 p.m. (PST) with preferred day(s), full name, email address, cell number and skill set/ related profession (ex: plumber or painter). Please use the following subject line: 1604 PA Volunteer
Anyone who replies to volunteer is guaranteed a spot. Confirmation emails will be sent the day before each day you intend on volunteering.
“We are very excited to film with Michael’s and looking forward to working with the local community,” said Kircher.