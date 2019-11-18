BUCKS COUNTY >> The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to be the lifeline for patients in need this holiday season by making an appointment to give blood or platelets.
While helping to save lives is likely motivation enough, those who come out to give through Dec. 18 will also receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Still need reasons to fit lifesaving blood donation into busy holiday schedules? Try these three:
- It’s quick and easy to find a convenient blood drive. Search for drives by ZIP code and make an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, online at RedCrossBlood.org, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
- Donors can save time by completing a RapidPass. The entire donation process only takes about an hour, but donors can save time with RapidPass. Pre-donation reading and health history questions can be completed online to save about 15 minutes.
- Donors will get important health information. Donors receive a mini-health screening to help determine eligibility that includes blood pressure, pulse and hemoglobin readings. First-time donors will also find out their blood type soon after donating.
As schedules fill with holiday parties, shopping and fun with friends and family, many blood and platelet donors delay giving. Unfortunately, that may lead to delays in treatments for patients relying on blood. Right now, there is a critical need for type O blood donors.
The Red Cross is thanking those who come to give through Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Thanks.) Additionally, those who come to give Nov. 27-30 will receive an exclusive long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Bucks County include:
Bensalem >> Nov. 27 and Dec. 12 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Best Western, 3499 Street Road.
Bristol >> Dec. 2 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Lower Bucks Hospital, 501 Bath Road.
Buckingham >> Dec. 17 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Buckingham Township Building, 4613 Hughesian Drive.
Chalfont >> Nov. 26 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Unami Middle School, 160 S. Moyer Road, and Dec. 11 from 12 to 5 p.m. at Hilltown Baptist Church, 26 Upper Church Road.
Doylestown >> Dec 3 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Doylestown United Methodist Church, 320 E. Swamp Road; Dec. 13 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Kutz Elementary School, 1950 Turk Road; and Dec. 17 from 1 to 6 p.m. at American Legion Post No. 210, 315 North Street.
Dublin >> On Dec. 3 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Dublin Fire Company, 194 N. Main Street.
Feasterville-Trevose >> Dec.6 from 1 to 7 p.m. at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 65 E. Street Road.
Holland >> Dec. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Langhorne Rod and Gun Club, 251 Stoneyford Road.
Jamison >> Dec. 10 from 2 to 7 p.m. at The Bridges at Warwick, 1600 Almshouse Road.
Langhorne >> Dec. 18 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Reedman Toll Autoworld, 1700 E. Lincoln Highway.
Levittown >> Nov. 27 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at United Christian Church, 8525 New Falls Road, and Dec. 12 from 2 to 7 p.m. at United Christian Church, 8525 New Falls Road.
Morrisville >> Dec. 16 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Fairless Hills Elks Lodge No. 2023, 835 W. Bridge Street, and Dec. 19 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Morrisville Fire Company, 528 N. Pennsylvania Ave.
New Britain >> Nov. 25 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Lenape Valley Presbyterian Church, 321 W. Butler Ave.
Newtown >> Dec. 3 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Shir Ami Synagogue, 101 Richboro-Newtown Road; Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Morell Smith Post No. 440, 41 Linden Ave.; and Dec. 10 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of God's Love, 791 Newtown-Yardley Road.
Perkasie >> Nov. 25 from 3 to 8 p.m.at Margaret M. Seylar Elementary School, 820 Callowhill Road; Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bucks County Community College, South Building, room 160, 1 Hillendale Road; Dec. 10 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Deep Run Mennonite Church, 350 Kellers Church Road; and Dec. 16 from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Stephen's United Church of Christ, 110 N. Sixth Street.
Quakertown >> Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the West End Fire Company, 1319 Park Ave.
Richboro >> Dec. 19 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Ohev Shalom, 944 Second Street Pike.
Warminster >> Dec. 2 from 2 to 7 p.m. at ShopRite, 942 W. Street Road.
Warrington >> Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Langan, 2700 Kelly Road.