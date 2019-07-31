BUCKS COUNTY >> To help address an emergency blood shortage, the American Red Cross will be giving anyone who donates blood or platelets between now and August 29 a $5 Amazon.com gift card via the mail.
Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.
Individuals can schedule an appointment to give now by activating Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill by saying, “Alexa, find a blood drive,” or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or referencing the list below.
When an emergency arises, it is the blood already on the shelves that saves lives. Only through the generosity of blood donors can the Red Cross provide hospitals with lifesaving blood to meet the ongoing and often, unpredictable needs of patients.
The need for blood is constant. In the United States every two seconds blood is needed to help accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.
With the help of a generous $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross hopes to motivate donors to roll up a sleeve and alleviate the blood shortage across the country. Amazon’s partnership with the Red Cross is part of their commitment to “Right Now Needs” to help increase blood donations to ensure patient needs are met.
“We are grateful to Amazon for their support in addressing a ‘Right Now Need’ for blood donations,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “Each donation truly matters to those counting on blood products to battle illness and injury. Today, we are asking the public to donate as soon as possible to ensure blood is available on hospital shelves for those in need.”
The Red Cross urges individuals across the country to roll up a sleeve today to ensure blood is available for patients across the country. A blood donation takes about an hour from start to finish, but the actual donation itself only takes about 8-10 minutes.
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Upcoming Blood Drives in Bucks County
Bensalem - August 1 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Christian Life Center, 3100 Galloway Road.
Bensalem - August 8 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Best Western, 3499 Street Road
Chalfont - August 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hilltown Baptist Church, 26 Upper Church Road.
Chalfont - August 8 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Sky Zone, 145 Liberty Lane
Croydon - August 7 from 12 to 8 p.m. at the Croydon Fire Company, 911 State Road
Doylestown . August 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Czestochowa, 654 Ferry Road
Doylestown . August 5 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Pebble Hill Interfaith Church, 320 Edison Furlong Road
Doylestown - August 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fred Beans Chevrolet, 845 N. Easton Road
Doylestown - August 8 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Delaware Valley University Student Center, 700 E. Butler Ave.
Doylestown - August 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Central Bucks Senior Activity Center, 700 Shady Retreat Road
Doylestown - August 15 from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 301 N. Main St.
Fairless Hills - August 5 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Lower Bucks County Chamber of Commerce, 409 Hood Blvd.
Ivyland - August 9 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spring Mill Athletic Club, 173 Jacksonville Road
Langhorne - August 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Keller Williams Real Estate, 584 Middletown Blvd., Suite A-50
Langhorne - August 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Scottsville United Methodist Church, 2400 Brownsville Road
Langhorne - August 14 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Mary Medical Center, 1201 Langhorne-Newtown Road.
Levittown - August 8 from 2 to 7 p.m. at United Christian Church, 8525 New Falls Road
Newtown - August 6 from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Newtown Presbyterian Church, 25 N. Chancellor St.
Newtown - August 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Inspire Federal Credit Union, 3 Friends Lane
Newtown - August 12 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Anchor Presbyterian Church, 980 Durham Road
Newtown - August 12 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Grace Point, 592 Washington Crossing Road
Newtown - August 13 from 2 to 7 p.m., atNewtown United Methodist Church, 35 Liberty St.
Northampton - August 13 from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Bede the Venerable, 1071 Holland Road.
Perkasie - August 13 from 2 to 7 p.m., Deep Run Mennonite Church, 350 Kellers Church Road
Quakertown - August 9 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Quakertown United Methodist Church, 1875 Freier Road
Quakertown - August 13 from 2 to 7 p.m. at West End Fire Company, 1319 Park Ave.
Warminster - August 9 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Majestic Oaks Rehabilitation Center, 333 Newtown Road
Warminster - August 12 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Neshaminy Warwick Presbyterian Church, 1401 Meetinghouse Road