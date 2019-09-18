NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> A Philadelphia man faces robbery and nine additional charges for a break-in at KVK Tech, a pharmaceutical company located on Campus Drive in early June.
On Sept. 12, Newtown Township Police arrested Jamal Tahim Rorie (aka Jamal Bentley), 33, of Philadelphia, after he was identified as one of several individuals who broke into the company on June 10 at about 4:35 a.m.
Police said overnight security staff encountered two black males who had gained access to the interior of the business and demanded to know the location of any drugs on site.
When security advised the males that there were no drugs housed on site, the intruders forced the security staff inside of an office and said they would be shot if they didn't remain inside for a period of time.
The males then fled the business and security notified police.
During the course of the investigation, detectives determined that between May 7 and June 10 several individuals were on the KVK property and had accessed the interior of the building on more than one occasion. Police later identified one of them as Rorie.
Rorie was sent to Bucks County Prison in lieu of $750,000.
Police have filed the following charges against him: Robbery, burglary, criminal use of communication facility, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, criminal mischief and criminal conspiracy.