HARRISBURG >> The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on July 19 released its employment situation report for June 2019.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month, remaining at the record low set in April of 3.8 percent. State records go back to 1976.
The national rate, at 3.7 percent, was up one-tenth of a percentage point from May. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate declined by four-tenths of a percentage point from June 2018 while the national rate was down three-tenths over the same period.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 2,000 to 6,469,000. Employment rose by 1,000 to a record high, while unemployment declined 2,000 to its lowest level since April 2000.
Total non-farm jobs were down 1,400 over the month to 6,044,200 in June. Jobs increased over the month in five of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest supersector movement from May was an increase of 1,900 jobs in information. Over the year, total non-farm jobs in Pennsylvania were up 40,600 with gains in nine of the 11 supersectors.
Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison.