MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> Construction is scheduled to begin on Thursday, September 19 to rehabilitate the bridge carrying Big Oak Road over Interstate 295 in Middletown Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
Due to the nature of the repairs, Big Oak Road will be closed and detoured between Harpers Crossing and Hickory Lane beginning Thursday, September 19, through the completion of the project scheduled for late October.
During the bridge closure, Big Oak Road motorists will be directed to use Oxford Valley Road, Heacock Road, Stony Hill Road, Langhorne Yardley Road, and Township Line Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.
PennDOT’s contractor will rehabilitate the structure over I-295 by adding concrete overlay to the bridge deck; performing concrete substructure repairs; replacing and resealing the bridge deck joints; installing scour rock protection; and milling and paving the roadway.
Built in 1967, the Big Oak Road bridge over I-295 carries an average of 8,126 vehicles a day. The bridge is 210 feet long and 37 feet wide.
The structure is one of eight bridges in Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties that PennDOT is repairing under a $4,475,284 project financed with 100 percent state funds.
Structures currently under construction include: Stonybrook Road over Jericho Creek in Upper Makefield Township and South Sugan Road over Aquetong Creek in New Hope Borough.
The other structures included in this bridge rehabilitation project include:
- Route 252 (Bear Hill Road) over Norfolk Southern Railroad in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County;
- Route 563 (Mountain View Road) over Saw Mill Road in Haycock Township, Bucks County;
- Cat Hill Road over Perkiomen Creek in West Rockhill Township, Bucks County;
- Park Road over U.S. 1 in West Nottingham Township, Chester County; and
- Morris Road over SEPTA in Whitpain Township, Montgomery County.
Road-Con, Inc. of West Chester, Chester County, is the general contractor on the bridge improvement project. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in late 2020.