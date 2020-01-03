HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Pearl S. Buck International will honor author and activist Julie Henning during its annual Woman of Influence Award dinner on May 7 at the Estate Pavilion on the grounds of the Pearl S. Buck House, a National Historic Landmark, in Hilltown.
A VIP reception will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. The dinner and award presentation, which will include remarks from Ms. Henning, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Catering will be provided by Jamie Hollander Gourmet Foods & Catering.
Originally established in 1978 as the Woman of the Year Award, the Woman of Influence Award honors women, who like Nobel and Pulitzer prize-winning author, activist, and humanitarian Pearl S. Buck, have distinguished themselves in their career, devotion to family and pursuit of humanitarian goals.
Pearl Buck is extremely close to the heart of the 2020 Woman of Influence honoree, Julie Henning, who was raised as Pearl Buck’s daughter in her Bucks County home and who has followed closely in Ms. Buck’s activist and writing footsteps.
Henning is an Amerasian born in South Korea during the Korean War. At age 13, she was brought to America by Pearl S. Buck and raised as her daughter. Today, she has a family of her own — a loving husband, two married sons with wonderful wives, and five energetic grandsons.
Henning is a retired educator who loves to share her story of hope and grace with churches and civic organizations.
She continues to advocate for Amerasians through newspaper articles, radio interviews, national television, and U.S. Congressional hearings.
Henning was honored to present the Pearl S. Buck Woman of the Year (now Woman of Influence) Award to two past recipients — Korean First Lady Madame Lee He Ho in 2001 and U.S. First Lady Laura Bush in 2006. Her memoir, "A Rose in a Ditch," was published in 2019.
Woman of Influence, an elegant charitable event, will attract more than 200 community and business leaders who will celebrate Ms. Henning. Proceeds from this inspirational event will support the important intercultural, humanitarian, and preservation work of Pearl S. Buck International which carries out Pearl S. Buck’s legacy of bridging cultures and changing lives.
Event registration and raffle chances for a week’s stay at a private residence in Cape May, New Jersey are now available at pearlsbuck.org/woman. Seating for the Woman of Influence award dinner is limited so please register early. Please note that the VIP reception requires a separate ticket. Proceeds from this annual event benefit the work of Pearl S. Buck International in bridging cultures and changing lives.
Pearl S. Buck International® provides opportunities to explore and appreciate other cultures, builds better lives for children around the globe and promotes the legacy of our founder by preserving and interpreting her National Historic Landmark Home.