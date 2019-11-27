MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> A Bucks County Pennsylvania Lottery retailer sold a $1 million-winning Max-A-Million Scratch-Off ticket. Wawa, 132 Oxford Valley Road, Langhorne, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Max-A-Million is a $20 game that offers five top prizes of $1 million. To determine if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, scan it at a Lottery retailer or use the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App. Winners should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.
Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding. Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning and learn how to play our traditional and online games.