NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> Police put the brakes on a 24-year-old Philadelphia man after they observed him driving a stolen vehicle on Sept. 9.
Emmanuel Lawrence Toga Dennis has been charged with the unauthorized use of a silver Nissan Versa reported stolen out of the city of Philadelphia.
Police were monitoring traffic in the area of Newtown-Richboro and Township Roads when a License Plate Reader system identified the stolen vehicle.
Police began following the car as the stolen status was being confirmed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). Once the car was verified as stolen, police conducted a felony car stop at Almshouse and Spencer roads.
Dennis was taken into custody without incident. He is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and driving without a license.
The stolen car was towed to a secure towing facility and the owner of the car was notified.