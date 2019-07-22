NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> On July 19 patrol responded to 100 Block of Bustleton Pike in Northampton Township for a report of a burglary.
Upon arrival the victim reported that he left his residence at 6 a.m. for work. Upon returning home he found that his front door had been forced open and that his 2016 Nissan NV2500 van (PA ZHY-2746) was missing from his driveway.
The victim reported several hundred dollars in loose change and two handguns were also taken from the residence.
The vehicle along with the two handguns were entered into NCIC.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective TJ Martin 215-322-6111 or tmartin@nhtwp.org.
Vehicle Information: 2016 Nissan NV2500( Silver) PA # ZHY-2746 Stolen Gun Information: 1) Taurus Public Defender 410 Cal. 2) AMT 22 Cal. Magnum