NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP - The board of supervisors on Wednesday night, August 28 presented certificates of appreciation to three township youngsters for their part in making the Battle of the Hamptons food drive a big success.
The board, along with the township’s Human Resources director and food drive coordinator Lynne Tomlinson, presented the first certificate to Max Lelli for the selfless act of giving up his birthday gifts in exchange for donations to support the local food bank.
Two additional certificates were presented to brothers Sam, age 4 1/2, and James Cauley, age 7, for their selfless act of selling lemonade and donating the proceeds to a local food bank for veterans.
“Your actions prove the public good depends on the character of our citizens and you have proven yourself as a role model to other youth as well as the adults in our community,” Dr. Rose told the kids. “Residents like you make Northampton Township a great place to work, live and play. We are all so proud of you.”
During the Battle of the Hamptons summer food drive challenge, Northampton collected 7,635 pounds, surpassing last year’s collection by 2,200 pounds for an annual increase of 40 percent.
“We did not win the percentage challenge, but everyone is a winner because it benefits our local food bank,” said Dr. Rose. “I’d like to thank everyone for their generous donations for this worthwhile cause where we help our neighbors.”
In the food drive battle between the board of supervisors, Dr. Rose declared Chairman Barry Moore the winner with 84 cans of donated nonperishable food items. “He won fair and square,” she said.
Lower Southampton won this year’s overall Battle of the Hamptons percentage challenge, collecting 3,032 pounds of food for a whopping 180 percent increase over last year’s 1,085 pounds.
Upper Southampton was second with 7,012 pounds, or a 113 percent increase from last year’s 3,286 pounds. And Northampton came in third with 7,635 pounds, or a 40 percent increase from last year’s 5,431 pounds.
In total, the drive collected 14,000 pounds of food for the Jesus Focus Ministry Food Pantry at Bethanna, the St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church food bank in Feasterville and the Assumption BVM Church food pantry in Feasterville.