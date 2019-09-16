UPPER MAKEFIELD >> There were no serious injuries Monday morning when a school bus and a vehicle collided on Windy Bush Road between Street and Round Hill roads.
The First Student bus was carrying two Neshaminy School District students at the time of the crash.
Upper Makefield Police said no students were injured, but the driver of the car was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
"Like you, our hearts sink when we respond to a call like this," police wrote on FaceBook. "We are so grateful that it wasn’t worse. A little longer hug may be in order when we all see our children tonight."