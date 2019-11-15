NEWTOWN >> The Philadelphia Chapter of the Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriters Society (CPCU) on Nov. 14 presented awards to the winners of its 36th annual Fire Safety In The Home Contest co-sponsored with the Council Rock School Board.
The presentation was made during the Council Rock School Board meeting.
Students in the Council Rock elementary schools were invited to write essays or create posters on the subject of fire safety during National Fire Prevention Week, October 6 to 12. Each school in the district submitted its top entrants for the final judging.
The winners were selected by a panel of local judges that included school board member Joseph Hidalgo, Northampton Township Fire Marshal Frank Fenton and former Northampton Township Supervisor Pete Palestina, CPCU who is the coordinator of the contest for the CPCU organization.
In addition, the winners will be recognized at the Nov. 20 meeting of the Northampton Township Board of Supervisors.
At that meeting, municipal officials from the townships and borough in which the winners reside will acknowledge the winners with citations from their respective municipalities. Also in attendance will be State Senators Robert Tomlinson and Steve Santarsiero and State Representatives Wendi Thomas and Perry Warren, who will be presenting commendations from the Pennsylvania House and Senate. U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick has also been invited to present citations.
This year’s winners include:
First and Second Grade Winners >> Gabriel Cocco, Goodnoe Elementary, first place; Johnny Reilly, Goodnoe Elementary, second place; Sofia Ogrizovic, Hillcrest Elementary, third place; and Andrew Sussman, Hillcrest Elementary, fourth place.
Third and Fourth Grade Winners >> Alison Butkiewicz, Richboro Elementary, first place; Trenton Wackowski, Hillcrest Elementary, second place; Misa Jeiranashnli, Goodnoe Elementary, third place; and Ichiro Gardner, Welch Elementary, fourth place.
Fifth and Sixth Grade Winners >> Weston Wackowski, Hillcrest Elementary, first place; Sree Allampally, Goodnoe Elementary, second place; Brian Kiedaisch, Newtown Elementary, third place; and Emma Paschal, Newtown Elementary, fourth place.
First place winners receive $100 cash, a plaque and movie tickets and second, third and fourth place winners receive $50 cash, a plaque and movie tickets.