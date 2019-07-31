WASHINGTON CROSSING >> Two Boy Scouts from Troop 99 in Newtown have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest honor in Scouting.
John Roache IV and Tucker Smith, both of Washington Crossing, received the award during a Court of Honor ceremony on June 8 at the David Library of the American Revolution.
Several local dignitaries were in attendance to honor the new Eagle Scouts, including U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, State Sen. Steve Santarsiero, State Rep. Wendi Thomas and State Rep. Perry Warren.
To achieve the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout, scouts must hold leadership positions in their troop; complete community service hours; earn 21 merit badges covering a wide range of areas; complete a service project that benefits the community; and successfully pass a board of review. Only four percent of Boys Scouts achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.
For Roache’s Eagle Scout project, he designed and installed a large-capacity U.S. flag collection box outside the Newtown American Legion post. Area residents can drop off worn or damaged flags in the box for proper disposal.
For Smith’s Eagle project, he installed a new section of commemorative bricks in front of the historic Newtown Theatre. Each brick can be purchased and engraved, with all proceeds benefiting the non-profit theatre.
Roache and Smith began their path to Eagle Scout in 2007 when they joined Pack 99 as Tiger Scouts.