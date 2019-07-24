NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Joe Conklin's Christmas in July 5K Run/Walk for Mary Kate's Legacy Foundation takes place on July 25. Due to the event, Silo Drive will be closed from Sycamore Street to Ice Cream Alley from approximately 5 to 9:30 p.m. There also will be rolling street closures during the actual walk/run in order to safely accommodate the event.
The course of the 5K Run/Walk and locations for the rolling street closures will be in the following areas: Begin on Silo Drive at the Green Parrot and proceed south on Sycamore Street, south on North Sycamore Street to Swamp Road, west on Swamp Road to Council Rock High School, exit Council Rock High School and go east on Swamp Road (using the sidewalk) to South Eagle Road, north on South Eagle Road (using the sidewalk) to Silo Drive and east on Silo Drive to the finish line at the Green Parrot.
Police are advising motorists to "be patient and plan your travels accordingly" during that time because travel times will definitely be impacted by the event. Traffic delays are likely to begin around 5 p.m. The actual 5K walk will begin at 7 p.m. with the run at 7:30 p.m.
Registration for the 5K Run/Walk is now being taken at Marykateslegacy.com/5k-run-walk, at the Green Parrot or on race day.
Awards will be given out for: first, second and third place overall male and female and individual age group.