WRIGHTSTOWN TOWNSHIP >> The 71st Middletown Grange Fair wrapped up on Sunday following a successful five day run at the fairgrounds on Penns Park Road in Wrightstown.
It was hot, but the weather was mostly dry for this year’s fair, which brought out the crowds for the showcase of Bucks County agriculture.
From the raising of the flag on Wednesday to the final tractor parade on Sunday, the fair offered visitors nonstop fun, from barns brimming with farm animals to an exciting lineup of entertainers, including fair favorites like the Tri-County Band and some newcomers - Jakes Rockin Country Band and the Buzzer Band.
Throughout the five-day run, fairgoers took advantage of the string of rain free day to cheer on their favorite pig in the Sue Wee Pig Races, enjoy a wagon ride by Hutch Hamilton and A Better Way Farm, explore the community and 4-H exhibits in the exhibition halls and took in the farm animal shows in the arena.
The fair is organized annually by Middletown Grange No. 684, a grassroots, non-partisan, non-sectarian, fraternal organization with its roots in agriculture.
Although the Grange was originally an organization of farmers, it has evolved to include people from all walks of life who have a common goal to make the world a better place to live.
The Grange has been preserving the traditions that have made America a strong and caring country. The local Grange is active in promoting programs for rural communities on the local, state and national level.