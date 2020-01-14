NEWTOWN >> The Birches at Newtown is proud to announce that they have been selected as one of 2020 Best of Senior Living Award winners on SeniorAdvisor.com, the largest ratings and reviews site for senior care and services in North America and Canada. The senior living community was also a recipient of the same award in 2019.
SeniorAdvisor.com is in its seventh year of hosting the Best of Senior Living Awards. SeniorAdvisor.com’s Best of 2020 Award winners represent the best of the best of in-home care, assisted living, and other senior living providers, based on the online reviews written by seniors and their families. This exclusive designation honors the top two to three percent of senior care providers across the United States and Canada.
The annual SeniorAdvisor.com Best of Senior Living Awards tabulates over 240,000 family-created reviews to find the highest quality care providers for this honor. Of the nearly 45,000 communities currently listed on SeniorAdvisor.com, just over 610 were recognized with this prestigious award.
The Birches at Newtown is one of three winners from Bucks County, and regularly receives exceptionally positive reviews from their senior customers and their families like this one:
“The only facility I had visited twice and eventually became my choice was The Birches! I like the fact that it was a smaller, modern facility with the right amenities to be a good fit for Mom. It was obvious that the whole staff (director, marketing, nursing, med techs, physical therapy, activities, dining, housekeeping, and receptionist) were professional and genuinely cared for the residents.”
“The Birches is honored to be awarded Best of Senior Living, and our team would like to give a special thanks to our families and visitors for their positive reviews,” said Kim Cahill Yannuzzi, executive director at The Birches at Newtown. “Everyone at The Birches works diligently to ensure our residents receive the exceptional care they deserve!”
To qualify for inclusion in the Best of 2020 Awards, care providers must have maintained an average overall rating of at least 4.5 stars, while receiving five or more reviews between Nov. 17, 2018, and Oct. 18, 2019. Additional details and a complete list of award winners can be found on SeniorAdvisor.com.
The Birches, Newtown, offers Personal Care and Memory Care in a unique retirement community. Residences are available on an affordable month-to-month lease with no buy-in fees. Resident services include meals, housekeeping, social events, and transportation. For more information about The Birches, call 215-497-7400 or visit www.thebirchesatnewtown.com.
SeniorAdvisor.com is the largest consumer ratings and review site for senior living communities and home care providers across the United States and Canada with over 240,000 trusted, published reviews. The innovative website provides easy access to the information families need when making senior care decisions, and features reviews and advice from community residents and their loved ones. For more information, please visit www.SeniorAdvisor.com.