BUCKS COUNTY >> Five Bucks County communities have been awarded nearly $2 million in new state funding to bolster economic development and improve pedestrian safety.
The funding from the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s (CFA) Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF) and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (DCNR) Community Conservation Partnership Program Grant will go to critical projects in Dublin Borough, Buckingham Township, Newtown Township, Morrisville Borough and Yardley Borough.
“The funding for these infrastructure projects will advance public safety and drive economic growth,” said State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) in announcing the funding. “As these projects begin to take shape, residents, businesses, and commuters alike will experience the improvements to our thriving community.”
“Each of these grants will make major construction projects possible in our community, allowing local municipalities to improve the safety and accessibility in our neighborhoods,” added State Rep. Perry Warren (D-31). “We will enjoy the direct benefit of state dollars here at home improving our hometowns and helping protect pedestrians and bicyclists.”
The funding includes:
- $700,000 for the Dublin Town Center Main Street Traffic, Roadway & Pedestrian Improvements Project in Dublin Borough.
“Dublin Borough is grateful to have the Dublin Town Center mixed use development project that will develop over 17 acres in the Borough,” said Dublin Borough Manager Angela Benner. “The project includes 78 Townhomes, a 15,000 square foot mixed use building, a 14,830 square foot community health care building and the adaptive reuse of Bishops Garage, the Diner and the TEC Building. The project also includes improvements to Main Street and Elephant Road as well as the installation of a comprehensive road. The developer has been working with the Borough over the past three years to ensure that the project would meet the Borough’s Revitalization and Visioning Plan. We are looking forward to this project bringing new life and business to the Borough.”
- $500,000 for a connector roadway in the Cross Keys area in conjunction with Provco Pineville Doylestown in Buckingham Township.
“Buckingham Township is excited to learn of the DCED Multimodal Fund Grant Award for the construction of a connector road and other traffic improvements that will improve safety and help revitalize the Cross Keys area,” said Buckingham Township Manager Dana Cozza.
- $125,000 and $250,000 for the Lower Dolington Road Multi-Use Trail in Newtown Township through CFA’s Multimodal Transportation Fund and DCNR’s Community Conservation Partnership Program Grant, respectively. The funding will be used for stormwater management measures, intersection improvements and fencing, renovations for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), landscaping, project sign, and other related site improvements.
- $100,000 for ADA curb ramp accessibility improvements in Morrisville Borough.
“We're thrilled, of course, to receive news of this grant award. This fits perfectly with our on-going strategy to make Morrisville Borough more friendly for pedestrians,” said Morrisville Borough Manager Scott Mitchell. “It is also an important public safety issue since Morrisville school students are all walkers. Funding for these ADA curb ramps will go a long way to advance our road paving plans.”
- $125,000 for the second phase of the North Main Street Sidewalk Project in Yardley Borough.
“I'm excited for Yardley Borough to receive this grant toward the completion of the North Main Street Sidewalk,” said Yardley Borough Councilman David Bria. “Ensuring safe pedestrian access to our downtown area is one of Council's top priorities, and this opportunity will help bring us one step closer. Thank you to Senator Santarsiero for his work in helping secure this funding.”
The MTF, established by Act 89 of 2013, funds several types of improvement projects, including roads, walking and bike trails, railways, traffic safety, public transportation, and air transport. To learn more about the MTF, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s website.
The Community Conservation Partnership Program Grant program, which is administered by the DCNR’s Bureau of Recreation and Conservation (BRC), assists local governments and recreation and conservation organizations with funding for projects related to parks, recreation, and conservation. To learn more about the Community Conservation Partnership Program Grant program, visit the DCNR website.