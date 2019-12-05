NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Solstice, a new seasonally-driven restaurant concept, is coming to the Village at Newtown shopping center in early 2020.
The 9,245 square-foot indoor and outdoor space located on Durham Road in Newtown will offer thoughtfully prepared, seasonally curated dishes using ingredients when they’re at their peak from the best locations in the world.
Solstice is based on the philosophy of fresh, craveable food with high-quality presentation and service. The menu will feature dishes with micro-seasonal ingredients, prepared in various styles and techniques to bring out the richest, most complex flavors.
Menu items at Solstice will juxtapose traditional preparations with modern, whimsical plating and refined execution in a dynamic social environment where friends, family and colleagues can gather to enjoy the best ingredients of the season.
Continuing to solidify Bucks County as a growing culinary and economic hub in the region, Solstice will bring a city-like dining experience to the quaint neighborhood of Newtown offering 165 seats inside the restaurant and bar, as well as an additional 92 diners on an 2,500-square-foot outdoor patio space.
An open kitchen design will put the heart of the restaurant on display for guests to feel close to the action. On days with fair weather, the indoor and outdoor dining rooms merge to create a dynamic, multi-sensory environment.
On the patio, a dazzling fire feature turns the area into a fun environment for happy hours and weekend gatherings. From here, guests will also be able to catch glimpses of the kitchen staff in action as they gather ingredients from the outdoor garden which will house some of the seasonal herbs and vegetables used in the dishes.
The seasonal menu at Solstice will rotate four times per year – winter, spring, summer and fall – highlighting the season’s best ingredients. Once every quarter, Solstice will unveil a special ‘Peak of Season’ menu that will only be available for 4-6 weeks and features one ingredient at its peak in 3-4 different preparations.
The signature Solstice menu will be made up of a selection of snacks to share including freshly-baked Apple Parker House Rolls with gingerbread butter and Mason Jar Deviled Eggs accompanied by toasted focaccia and relish.
Fresh and vibrant individual starters include Scallop Crudo with yuzu buttermilk, hazelnuts, chia seeds and chili oil, Smoked Salmon Rillette with capers, chives and toast and Lancaster Butternut Squash Soup with toasted coffee, savory caramel, sage and parmesan.
A selection of flavor-forward appetizer salads will feed the body and soul while guests can watch as the bold pasta entrees like the Hand-rolled Ricotta Lobster Cavatelli and Braised Wagyu Pappardelle are made in-house daily.
Diners can also look forward to entrée proteins such as the Cape May Seared Scallops, Roasted Chicken and Malbec-Braised Kobe Short Rib. Veg-forward dishes include the Lancaster Butternut Squash Risotto with leeks, apples, crushed pecans and gouda cheese and shareable sides like the Crispy Brussels Sprouts with local cider, Country Cauliflower & Cheese and Sweet Potato S’more.
The beverage program at Solstice is based on creative, seasonal, and handcrafted cocktails, along with a curated wine list featuring the best bottles and by-the-glass selections from the United States and European winemakers.
Elevated classics will feature twists on traditional cocktails while the build-your-own-martini provides an intimate and tailored tableside experience. The juices and syrups used to create the restaurant’s signature cocktails will be made in house and the menu will also include an extensive zero-proof cocktail selection using vitamin-packed aloe juice as the liquor substitution. Large-format punch bowls are also available to share among friends at a table, adding to the restaurant’s social atmosphere.
For more information about Solstice, visit www.SolsticeNewtown.com and follow @SolsticeNewtown for news and updates.
