Snow

The following Bucks County public schools will be closed on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 due to a forecast of heavy snow.

Bensalem School District

Bristol Township School District

Bristol Borough School District

Bucks County Technical High School

Centennial School District

Central Bucks School District

Council Rock School District

Middle Bucks Institute of Technology

Morrisville School District

Neshaminy School District

New Hope-Solebury School District

Palisades School District

Pennridge School District

Pennsbury School District

