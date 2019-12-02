The following Bucks County public schools will be closed on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 due to a forecast of heavy snow.
Bensalem School District
Bristol Township School District
Bristol Borough School District
Bucks County Technical High School
Centennial School District
Central Bucks School District
Council Rock School District
Middle Bucks Institute of Technology
Morrisville School District
Neshaminy School District
New Hope-Solebury School District
Palisades School District
Pennridge School District
Pennsbury School District