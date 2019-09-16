NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Saint Andrew Catholic School, Newtown, was named a 2019 Archdiocesan School of Distinction at an awards ceremony held Sept. 13 at the Archdiocesan Pastoral Center.
Bishop Michael J. Fitzgerald opened the ceremony with a prayer and the distribution of plaques. Dr. Andrew McLaughlin, Superintendent of Elementary Schools, continued the proceedings by announcing the criteria and the 43 schools which achieved the honor.
In order to be awarded this distinction, schools must have achieved a full year’s academic growth as evidenced by student achievement in the TerraNova standardized tests.
Saint Andrew Catholic School students attained 90 percent growth at every grade level in every content area.
Receiving the award for the school were Nancy K. Matteo, President; Rob Sikora, Principal and Jessica Wagner, Vice Principal