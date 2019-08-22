NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> St. Mark AME Zion Church invites the community to join them as they commemorate 400 years of African American history on Sunday, August 25 with a remembrance and reflection service and by participating in a nationwide bell ringing.
The service begins at 2:30 p.m. followed by the bell-ringing at 3 p.m. at the church, 136 N. Congress Street, in Newtown Borough.
The local event is part of a nationwide observance being organized by the National Park Service to commemorate the first landing of enslaved Africans 400 years ago in English-occupied North America at Virginia’s Point Comfort, now part of Fort Monroe National Monument.
While Spanish explorers had previously brought enslaved people to what became the southern and southwestern United States, it was the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in English-occupied North America that led to African American bondage in the United States. The 13th Amendment ended slavery in the U.S., but the pursuit of equality and civil rights for all endures.
Aug. 25th will be a day of remembrance, healing, and reconciliation throughout the country. National parks, including Fort Monroe National Monument, will host programs and participate in a nationwide bell ringing at 3 p.m. EDT. Everyone across the country is encouraged to come together in solidarity to ring bells simultaneously - and mark the occasion on social media with #RingToRemember or #400Years.
The Board of Bishops of the AME Zion Church (The Freedom Church) will join with the National Park Service and all 419 national parks, community partners and the public as they come together in solidarity to ring bells simultaneously across the nation for four minutes — one minute for each century — to honor the first Africans who landed in 1619.