NEWTOWN >> Police were dispatched on Nov. 15 around 7:23 a.m. to a daycare facility in Newtown Township and a gym facility in Wrightstown Township, almost simultaneously, for the reports of a theft from vehicle.
Upon arrival at both locations police found the victim's car windows had been broken and their purses taken.
Police checked out surrounding day cares and gyms, all of which have been targets of the Felony Lane Gang in the past.
The Felony Lane Gang is known to target gyms, parks and day care centers - places frequented by women who feel safe enough to leave their purses behind.
"We urge everyone to keep your vehicles locked and your valuables out of sight, or even better out of your vehicles, at all times," said police.