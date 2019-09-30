NEWTOWN >> The 9th annual McCaffrey’s Food Markets Newtown Holiday Parade will take place on Sunday, December 8 at 2 p.m. and is hosted by the Newtown Business Association.
With an estimated 1,800 participants, this parade continues to provide a magical experience for the entire community and will include the Council Rock Marching bands, Philadelphia’s Mummers bands, horse-drawn carriages, floats, antique cars, color guard, fire truck with Santa and much, much more!
Participation and sponsorship opportunities are available for a limited time! Early Bird discounted participation registration and sponsorship ends October 17, so act now!
Highlight your organization with a sponsorship! Participate with a float, walking group or decorated vehicle! For more details and to register to participate and/or be a sponsor, visit www.NewtownBA.org.
Over 5,000 people are expected in attendance to watch this parade. The entire parade route has plenty of sidewalks available for spectators to pick a spot. The parade will begin on South State Street at the Stocking Works Building and continue north on State Street, turning left onto Washington Ave, then turning right onto Sycamore Street and coming to an end at the Durham Rd (just past the Green Parrot).