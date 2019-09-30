NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> The Northampton Township Planning Commission will meet Tuesday night, October 1 to review two land development plans proposed by the Council Rock School District.
The first is for the CR STAR School on Upper Holland Road next to the former Richboro Middle School.
The Council Rock School District is proposing to build a 25,591 square foot school on the south side of the 38 acre former middle school site across from the Free Library of Northampton Township. The plan proposes 73 parking spaces.
The proposed CR STAR Center (an acronym for Sloan, Twilight, Achieve, Richboro) will house the district’s Sloan School, Twilight and Achieve programs.
The commission will also hear plans by the school district to install a turf field at Council Rock High School South along the east side of Holland Road, 400 feet north of its intersection with Upper Holland and Middle Holland Roads.
In addition to the turf field, the plan proposes three 100 square foot ticket booths, future bleachers, lighting, and a future 2,875 square foot building for concessions, restrooms, team rooms, and storage.
The Planning Commission meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. and is open the the public.
The Board of Supervisors are scheduled to consider the plans at its meeting on Wednesday, October 23 beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Both meetings will be held at the Township building at 55 Township Road, Richboro.