LOWER SOUTHAMPTON >> Nine people were injured Sunday afternoon at the Dolphin Swim Club when lightning struck a tree causing it to fall on a tent set up on the grounds of the club.
Tri-Hampton Rescue Squad's Medics 113, 114 and 115 responded to the 9-1-1 call just before 5 p.m. for the report of at least three injuries after a tree fell onto a tent.
According to a FaceBook posting by Tri-Hampton, upon arrival Medic 114 encountered multiple persons injured after a large tree, that was struck by lightning, came crashing down on a tent covering a picnic area.
All patients were freed from the wreckage by swim club lifeguards, staff and bystanders prior to the arrival of police and EMS.
Medic 114 requested that additional medic units be called to the scene and established a triage sector, evaluating the injured. Chief 114 arrived on scene and assumed command of the incident. Medic 113 and Medic 115 also arrived in addition to five other mutual aid emergency ambulances.
According to Tri-Hampton, nine patients including multiple children were transported to the trauma center at St. Mary Medical Center in Middletown Township for treatment of injuries, mostly involving the head, neck and back.
Chief 114 and Medic 114 along with Lower Southampton Fire companies remained on the scene for an extended period of time with the Lower Southampton Emergency Management Coordinator and Public Works removing debris and fallen branches to assure there were no additional injured parties.
Assisting at the scene were the Lower Southampton Police Department, Feasterville Fire Company, Lower Southampton Fire Department, Lower Southampton EMO, Bensalem EMS (Medic 186), Bryn Athyn Fire Company (Medic 355), Penndel-Middletown Emergency Squad (Medics 168 and 167) and Central Bucks Emergency Medical Services in Warminster (Medic 174).
The Newtown Ambulance Squad (Medic 145) covered for Tri-Hampton and Levittown-Fairless Hills Rescue Squad (Medic 155) relocated to Jefferson Bucks Hospital until the incident was broken down and medic units returned to normal operations.