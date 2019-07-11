NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Without debate, the board of supervisors passed a resolution allowing a liquor license to be transferred to the Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant in the newest under-construction section of the Village at Newtown Shopping Center on South Eagle Road.
In a 4-0 vote at a required public hearing during the July 10 meeting, the supervisors approved the transfer, which must also be okayed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB).
Voting for the resolution were: Chairman Phil Calabro, along with Supervisors Kyle Davis, Linda Bobrin and John Mack. Supervisor Dennis Fisher did not attend the meeting.
Joe Blackburn, an attorney representing the shopping center’s owner Brixmor Property Group, as well as Iron Hill, said that the eatery’s owners successfully bid for the liquor license in a recent annual PLCB auction.
Because it's was an auction he could not say who held the license previously, but noted that it came from another municipality in Bucks County.
The liquor license transfer is the latest development for Iron Hill Brewery’s Newtown Township location at 2920 South Eagle Road.
In April, the supervisors gave conditional use approval for the micropub and restaurant to operate a roughly 7,000 square-foot G-1 manufacturing facility for the brewing of beers, as well as an E-5 zoning exception to run a full-service sit-down indoor and outdoor restaurant.
It will be located in the northern-most section of Building 9 which is currently being constructed at the shopping center.
Iron Hill will be next to the planned outdoor amphitheater, and will be a neighbor to the already-approved Chipotle Mexican Grill.
According to Blackburn, 1,000 square-feet of the building will be used to brew specialty beers that will only be sold on the premises, with the remaining indoor space set up for restaurant use.
The indoor portion will have 260 seats, while the outdoor seating area will contain 100 seats and be surrounded by a three-foot high wrought-iron fence.
No outside music is allowed because of the proximity to residences, however recorded music can be played indoors.
In addition, all tanks used for the brewing will be located inside the building, and deliveries will be limited to scheduled times, mostly at night, as to not interfere with shopping center traffic.
Iron Hill can have no more than 24 employees working during the first shift and a maximum of 38 workers during the second shift.
Hours of operation are restricted to: Monday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 a.m.
On Sunday, it will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Founded in 1994 in Newark, Del., the company was named after a nearby hill on which the Revolutionary War battle of Cooch’s Bridge was fought.
According to the Wilmington, Del.-based chain, there are 16 locations in the tri-state area, with the newest micropub opening in Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill section.
In Delaware, Iron Hill has eateries in Wilmington and Newark, with another in Maple Shade, N.J.
Among the locations in Pennsylvania are: North Wales, Media, West Chester, Phoenixville and Lancaster.
Iron Hill Brewery touts itself as an award-winning chain of brewpubs in the Delaware Valley and was recognized with gold medals in several international beer competitions since 1997.
In other land development news, the supervisors also voted 4-0 to give conditional use approval for an orthodontist practice called The Smile Company to open at 2853-A South Eagle Road in the eastern part of the Village at Newtown near the Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar.
Under the D-2 medical use allowed in the Planned Commercial (P/C) Zoned shopping center, the dental facility is permitted to be open seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
An average of six to nine employees are allowed at one time, with deliveries scheduled once a month, or as needed.
Medical waste must be stored inside the building and be picked up at least once a month.
The 2,018 square-foot office will occupy a now vacant space, with plans to open sometime in August.
Also at the meeting, the supervisors approved a resolution to apply for a $965,800 multimodal transportation grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
If received it would be used to help pay for a roughly one-mile portion of the Lower Dolington Road trail from Upper Silver Lake road to Frost Lane near the Goodnoe Elementary School and the township’s Roberts Ridge Park.
And the board voted 4-0 to approve a motion to accept $19,500 from PennDOT for the township to treat and plow state roads in the coming winter.
According to township manager Micah Lewis, the payment would be about $3,500 more than the previous agreement during the last snow season.
Lewis said that during heavy snowstorms, PennDOT is often preoccupied with plowing major state highways such as nearby I-295 and it takes time to get to the secondary state roads.
For now, the July 24 supervisors’ meeting is tentatively scheduled, but might be canceled depending on how many agenda items are listed.
Check with the township website at: www.newtownpa.gov
The same is also true for the second scheduled meeting in August. Traditionally the township supervisors cancel the meetings held on the fourth Wednesday of the summer months.