NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Linda Bobrin is stepping down from the Newtown Township Board of Supervisors to become Bucks County’s next Register of Wills.
Bobrin, who announced her resignation in December, is scheduled to be sworn in on Monday, January 6 during ceremonies at the courthouse in Doylestown.
“Like many residents, I truly didn’t know what the supervisors did until I got here,” said Bobrin at her last meeting as a supervisor in December. “It’s been a real education. Our authority is way less broad then one might think, but this board can have a real impact on our residents. If we’re doing our job well, we remain relatively invisible.”
Bobrin added, “It’s been my privilege to work with each of the members of this board as well as our capable and knowledgeable professionals who spent their time patiently explaining things to me so I could better understand the job and make informed decisions.”
Bobrin publicly thanked a number of people for their help and assistance during her time on the board, including former supervisor Jen Dix, current supervisors Kyle Davis, John Mack, Dennis Fisher and Phil Calabro, Township Manager Micah Lewis, Police Chief John Hearn and the township staff.
“I’m sad to have to leave, but better for the experience I have gotten here,” she said.
Bobrin won election to the board of supervisors in 2017 and just completed her second year on the board. The supervisors are expected to accept her resignation at Monday night’s reorganization meeting.
“It’s always sad to see someone leave, but I know you’re going onto bigger and better things. It’s also sad because you’ve been such an asset to this board,” chairman Phil Calabro told Bobrin. “But you will represent us in the county and that’s a good thing.”
“I only have good things to say,” said Supervisor Fisher. “Thank you for the partnership we had together on the board.”
Added Republican Supervisor Kyle Davis, “It was a pleasure working with you. You did a great job. We agreed on more things than we didn’t. We care about the township,” he said. “Good luck at the county and don’t forget us here in Newtown.”
“And I’ll say good luck to you in your new position,” said Mack. “I hope you can get along with everyone up in Doylestown.”
Township residents interested in filling her seat for the next two years until the next municipal election are encouraged to submit a letter of interest and a resume to Newtown Township, c/o Olivia Kivenko, 100 Municipal Drive, Newtown 18940.