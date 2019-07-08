SCAM >> At 2 p.m. on June 28 a Society Place resident responded to headquarters to report a strange and suspicious envelope she received in the mail. It was addressed to her residence with the name of a company she had no knowledge of. Inside the envelope was a check for $990. Typically in deposit scams, a letter with instructions how to cash the check are included. In this case, there was no letter and no instructions accompanying the check. The envelope did not have a return address either. Police determined that the company name was not legitimate and advised the complainant to destroy the check.
FRAUD >> At 2:35 p.m. on June 28 police responded to the TD Bank located on West Road for a fraud complaint. It was reported that the subject, who had attempted to withdraw funds from an account, was no longer on scene and that the bank had the fraudulent identification card that the subject used and left behind. An investigation is ongoing.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENT >> Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on June 29 police responded to the TD Bank located on West Road for a reported traffic accident. Upon arrival, police spoke to the complainant who explained that while she was in the bank, her vehicle was struck by a vehicle that was no longer on scene. A witness was able to provide the license plate of the striking vehicle, and police located the vehicle owner to hold them responsible.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE >> Around 2:30 p.m. on June 29 police were dispatched to the area of Durham Road and Chatham Place for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, police located the vehicle in question and the operator. It was determined that the operator was lawfully delivering phone books.
DWELLING FIRE >> Just before 5 p.m. on June 29 police responded to Mud Road in Wrightstown Township for a dwelling fire. Firefighters and emergency responders from Lingohocken, Newtown, Central Bucks and Upper Makefield responded to the scene as well. Crews established a water supply at a nearby pond to fill tankers. More than 70,000 gallons of water were needed to put out the blaze, and Mud Road was closed until midnight.
FIREWORKS >> Police were dispatched to the area of Mill Creek Road and Washington Avenue shortly before 9:15 p.m. on June 29 for the report of fireworks. Upon arrival, an officer discovered that the fireworks were being set off from a Mill Creek Road residence. Police spoke with the homeowner who explained that he was hosting a graduation party. The homeowner stated that they were finished with the fireworks, and there was no further police action.
FALLEN TREE >> At 9:15 p.m. on June 29 police were dispatched to the area of Thornbury Lane for the report of a fallen tree that was creating a hazardous condition in the roadway. Upon arrival, police determined that the tree had fallen down in the severe storm. Newtown Township Department of Public Works responded to remove the tree from the roadway.
PROPERTY DAMAGE >> At approximately 9:30 p.m. on June 29 police responded to an apartment on North Sycamore Street for a property damage report. Upon arrival, police spoke to the complainant who reported a damaged door. After inspection of the damage, it was determined that the door had been blown open by a strong gust of wind during the storm which caused the glass to shatter and bent the door frame.
FIGHT >> Police were dispatched to the Newtown Athletic Club at 1:30 a.m. on June 30 for the report of a fight in progress. Upon arrival, police found a large group dispersing and were directed towards three intoxicated males. According to the males, they were fighting with another male when two of the club’s bouncers escorted them from the establishment. Police spoke to all parties involved, and there were no reported injuries. The males were instructed to leave the area in their Uber and were told they were not permitted to return. No charges were pressed.
WELCOME DAY >> Newtown Business Association’s Welcome Day was held on Sycamore Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 30 and the department was present with a community table set up in front of Burns Auto Repair. Around 12:45 p.m., an attendee approached one of the officers and reported that her juvenile son was missing at the event. Within ten minutes, officers located the juvenile and reunited the family.
MEN CASING THE NEIGHBORHOOD >> Around 3:30 p.m. on June 30 police were dispatched to Linton Hill Road for the report of men in blue shirts either soliciting or casing the neighborhood. Upon arrival, police quickly determined that the men were with PECO and were working to restore power to the houses in the area.
SCAM >> At approximately 6:30 p.m. on June 30 a Wrightstown Township resident contacted police to report a scam. The complainant explained that they’d used an adult dating website and received risqué pictures from a female. The complainant was then contacted by a man claiming to be a Philadelphia Police Officer. The man threatened to prosecute him, claiming that the pictures were that of an underage girl. The man instructed the complainant to purchase $494 worth of gift cards to remedy the situation. The complainant fell victim to the scam.
RETAIL THEFT >> At 8 p.m. on June 30 police responded to the CVS Pharmacy in Wrightstown for the report of a retail theft that occurred earlier in the day. The total value of loss was approximately $178.
FIREWORKS >> Police responded to Aspen Court at 9:15 p.m. on June 30 for the report of juveniles setting off fireworks. Upon arrival, police located the group of juveniles in the street. They admitted to setting off fireworks but were under the impression that it was now legal. Police explained the laws to them and requested that they pick up the left over trash. All agreed and apologized for creating the noise.
TRAFFIC STOP >> While conducting a speed detail, police initiated a traffic stop on Durham Road at approximately 10:45 p.m. on June 30 on the operator of a pick-up truck for committing a vehicle code violation. Police spoke with the operator and two passengers of the vehicle and determined that they were all juveniles. During the course of this interaction, drug paraphernalia was discovered, and charges are pending.
DOMESTIC ARGUMENT >> Just before 9 a.m. on July 1 police were dispatched to the area of Durham Road and Pine Lane for the report of a male versus female argument with the male on a motorcycle driving up and down the roadway as the female refused to get on the bike. Police searched the area with negative contact.
THEFT >> Around 10 a.m. on July 1 the owner of Newtown Rental Center reported the theft of a propane commercial grade gas grill. The entire unit is valued at $3,000. The owner believes that it was stolen after being used on North Sycamore Street at the Welcome Day event. It had been borrowed for the event and was missing when they went to pick it up.
HIT AND RUN >> Shortly after 7 p.m. on July1 police were dispatched to the area of the Green Parrot for the report of a hit and run. It was reported that the operator of a gold Dodge pick-up truck backed into a Mercedes and then drove away. The striking vehicle has not been located at this time.
SMASHED WINDOW >> At approximately 8:30 p.m. on July 1 police responded to a Mulberry Place residence for the report of a baseball thrown through a porch window. Police arrived and observed the baseball on the victims’ kitchen table and glass all over the floor. The homeowners relayed that it might have been from teenagers in the neighborhood, but the offender is unknown at this time.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON >> At approximately 11:15 a.m. on July 1 police responded to the area of Linton Hill Road and Washington Crossing Road for the report of a suspicious white male, wearing all black, standing in the woods and watching cars going by. Police arrived on location and checked the area with negative results.
SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCE >> At 5:45 a.m. on July 2 police responded to the area of Fountain Farm Lane and Kanon Court for the report of suspicious circumstances. Police arrived and observed a vehicle that was parked in a driveway of a Kanon Court residence with its hatchback open and observed a vehicle that was parked in front of another residence on Fountain Farm Lane that had its driver’s door open. Both vehicle owners were contacted, and both advised that nothing appeared to be missing from their vehicles. All of their other doors were locked, and everything appeared in order. Other neighborhoods in the area were checked and nothing else was out of the ordinary.
THEFT OF MAIL >> At 4:30 p.m. on July 2 a Wrightstown Township resident contacted police to report the theft of mail from her mailbox. The complainant reported that she saw in the news that some people were caught in Upper Makefield Township recently for taking mail. The complainant went on to report that on January 19 a $30,000 check was taken from her mailbox and never cashed. The check was never found, and she was able to put a stop on the payment. She stated that since then several other pieces of her mail had been taken, but she had never reported it to the police. She was advised to contact the postmaster.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE >> At approximately 5:45 p.m. on July 2, police responded to Rosefield Drive for the report of a suspicious vehicle in front of a residence. Police spoke with the owner of the vehicle who was a member of a landscaping crew cutting grass in the area.
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA >> Around 12 a.m. on July 3 police met with an Uber driver in a Village of Newtown parking lot at her request. She explained that she’d just dropped off a customer who had left drug paraphernalia in her vehicle. The customer was asking for her to return it. She felt uncomfortable doing so and contacted the police instead. Police took possession of the drug paraphernalia and secured it as evidence.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police shortly after 1:45 p.m. on July 3 to report wire fraud. The victim explained that she’d been scammed by an email into purchasing a bogus application for her iPhone that resulted in the corruption of her phone and Apple Account. She initially suffered a loss of $100. The victim was able to contact the authentic Apple Corporation to reset, restore and credit her account. She also notified her bank to which the account was connected. Police further suggested that the victim contact the Credit Reporting Bureaus to flag her personal information.
ACCIDENT >> Police responded to the intersection of the Newtown Bypass and Durham Road at approximately 10 p.m. on July 4 for a two vehicle traffic accident. The operator of one of the vehicles fled the area on foot. After an investigation, the operator who fled was identified and apprehended. An inventory of his vehicle led to the discovery of suspected marijuana, and charges are pending further investigation.