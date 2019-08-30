DOG BITE - Police were dispatched to Society Place on Aug. 22 at 12:30 p.m. for an animal complaint. Upon arrival, officers met with the complainant who explained that she was walking outside to get her mail when a neighbor’s dog bit her. The animal control officer was contacted for further investigation and verified that the dog was up to date on its shots.
HIT AND RUN - At 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 22 police were dispatched to West Hanover Street and Mill Pond Road for a hit and run accident. Upon arrival, police spoke to the complainant who said that he was stopped at a stop sign on Mill Pond Road when he was struck by a maroon four-door pickup truck that left the scene. Upon further investigation, the driver of the striking vehicle was identified and was issued citations for leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license.
FRAUD - At 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 23 police were dispatched to meet with a Newtown Township resident who was involved in an attempted fraud involving threats made to his life. The complainant explained that he had been contacted by a man from an unknown company about a refund. The amount of the refund was never discussed, but the complainant was told that he could obtain it by purchasing two $4,000 gift cards from Target. If the complainant provided the gift card information to the caller, the refund would then be approved. The complainant started to suspect that it was a scam and eventually refused. The caller then stated that he’d kill the complainant and take his money anyway. Police verified that this was a scam and determined that the origin of the phone call was from India. The matter was unable to be investigated further.
FIREWORKS - Police responded to the area of Snapdragon Drive around 9 p.m. on Aug. 23 for the report of fireworks being set off. Police searched the area and found no evidence of fireworks being used.
NOISE COMPLAINT - Around 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 24 police responded to the Newtown Grant Recreation Center for a noise complaint. It was reported that two voices were overheard arguing in the area. Police checked the area and found that it was quiet.
NOISE COMPLAINT - Shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 24 police responded to a Snapdragon Drive residence for a noise complaint. It was reported that a group was making an unreasonable amount of noise in a hot tub. Patrol spoke with the group who agreed to move their gathering indoors.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - A Wrightstown Township resident on Second Street Pike contacted police at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 24 to report property damage to her mailbox. She reported that something or someone had caused her mailbox to fall over. The pole holding the mail box had broken off, and nothing was seen in the area to suggest how it occurred. There was no estimate for the cost of repairs.
ANIMAL COMPLAINT - Around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 24 police were dispatched for an animal complaint in the area of Hidden Turn near Park View Way. The complainant reported that she was bitten on the forearm by a white dog with large brown spots while she was walking. The owner of the dog was identified, and the animal control officer was contacted for further investigation. The dog was quarantined and it was determined to be up to date with its shots.
LOUD FIREWORKS - Just before 9 p.m. on Aug. 24 police responded to Brighton Place for a report of loud fireworks being set off in the area. Upon arrival, police spoke to a resident who had just finished setting off a semi-professional fireworks show. He was advised of the laws in respect to fireworks.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE - At 7 a.m. on Aug. 25 police responded to the area of Jericho Valley Drive and Hunters Wood Drive in Wrightstown Township for the report of a suspicious vehicle. According to the complainant, there was an unoccupied blue sedan parked at the intersection with its window down and keys and wallet on the front seat. Prior to police arrival, it was reported that the vehicle was no longer on scene. Police checked the area with negative results.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - At 12 p.m. on Aug. 25 police responded to a Second Street Pike residence for a property damage report. According to the complainant, his mail box was damaged by someone the day before. It appeared that the mailbox was kicked and the post was also damaged. There was no estimate for the cost of repairs.
DANGEROUS BIKING - Police responded to the area of North Drive and Society Place at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 for the report of delinquent juveniles on bicycles. Upon arrival, police observed two juveniles riding their bicycles in the middle of North Drive, popping wheelies and causing a traffic hazard with vehicles. Police advised the juveniles to ride their bikes in the parking lot where it is safer and less likely for them to get struck by a car. The juveniles apologized and went to the parking lot.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON - Police were dispatched to a North Sycamore Street residence around 1 a.m. on Aug. 26 a.m. for the report of a suspicious person. According to the complainant, an unknown person was attempting to push the door open. Upon arrival, police spoke with the subject. He was identified and was issued citations for Public Drunkenness, Disorderly Conduct, and Simple Trespassing.
SUSPICIOUS VAN - While on routine patrol at 5:30 a.m. ron Aug. 26 an officer observed a suspicious occupied work van in the parking lot behind Ace Hardware. The officer spoke with the occupant who explained that he was looking for his dog that had run away and that the dog had been found in that area before. The occupant further explained that he was cleaning businesses in the area when his wife called to inform him that the dog was missing. The occupant willingly allowed officers to check his van and everything inside did appear to be cleaning materials. He left the area, and patrol was resumed.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON - Police responded to a Mahogany Walk residence around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 for the report of a suspicious person. According to the complainant, her daughters were home alone and saw a strange man standing in the fenced in backyard just outside the sliding backdoor. Upon arrival, police searched the area with negative contact.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON - Police were dispatched to the area of the 7-Eleven at 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 28 for the report of a suspicious person. It was reported that an unknown subject was walking around the outside of the store. Police arrived and checked the area with negative results.
SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE - Around 9 a.m. on Aug. 28 a Linton Hill Road resident contacted police to report suspicious packages he found outside his residence in the driveway area and drainage ditch. Police responded and took possession of the packages for further investigation.
SKATEBOARD COMPLAINT - At 10 am on Aug. 28 police were dispatched to the area of Vince’s Pizzeria in Wrightstown Township for the report of a juvenile skate boarding and hitching rides on cars. Upon arrival, police spoke with a 27 year old man who was skateboarding in the area. He verified that he was skateboarding and hitched a ride on his father’s car. He explained that they were not riding on the roadway.
FRAUD - A Wrightstown Township resident contacted police at 5 p.m. on August 29 to report a case of fraud. He reported that an unknown individual contacted him claiming to be a federal agent investigating financial crimes the complainant allegedly committed. While speaking with the individual, the complainant provided his social security number and home address. Eventually the individual requested that payment be sent, and the complainant became suspicious and ended the call. Police advised the complainant that it was a fraudulent phone call and to not give out personal information over the phone. He was also advised to contact his bank and credit agencies to place a fraud alert on his accounts to prevent anyone from accessing his financial information.
HIT AND RUN - Just before 9 a.m. on Aug. 29 police were dispatched to Franklin Court for a report of a hit and run. The complainant reported that his vehicle had been struck by a silver SUV that left the area. Upon arrival, police spoke with the complainant who explained that he parked his vehicle in front of his residence and was getting out when an unknown silver SUV drove past him, striking the driver’s side door and causing the door to shut on his leg. The complainant stated that he was uninjured and that his car had sustained minor damage. Police checked the area for the silver SUV with negative contact.