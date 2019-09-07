NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Another eatery is just steps away from being approved in Newtown Township.
This week, the Newtown Township Planning Commission recommended approval of Playa Bowls, a New Jersey-based eatery that is seeking to open in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center.
A conditional use application has been filed with the township to open the eatery inside a newly constructed building located between Wells Fargo Bank and Tower Health Urgent Care.
If approved by the board of supervisors at its Sept. 11 meeting, this would be Playa Bowls’ second location in Bucks County. Playa Bowls also has a location in Doylestown.
The Playa Bowls concept is the vision of founders Robert Giuliani and Abby Taylor, both Jersey Shore natives and long time surfers.
Abby grew up in Ocean Township, New Jersey surfing the beaches of Monmouth County, while Rob grew up surfing in Ocean County. They also took surfing trips to Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, California and Hawaii where almost every exotic surf town they visited offered their own unique version of an acai or pitaya bowl. So they decided to recreate their favorite recipes with their own twist at the Jersey Shore.
They bought a blender, a patio table, a fridge and a freezer and set up a makeshift pop up stand on the sidewalk in front of a pizza shop in Belmar, NJ. They spent a lot of time and effort telling their story and educating customers on the benefits of acai.
As word spread, the lines at Playa Bowls grew longer.
What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge today has grown into more than 65 stores, thousands of employees, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living.
According to its website, Playa Bowls is “your slice of summer, anytime. Using the freshest, highest quality ingredients, we serve healthy, delicious açaí, pitaya, coconut bowls and smoothies with sustainability and community in mind. Born on the beach and built for the globe, we’re your morning booster and your lunch break dream; your post-surf fix and perfect nightcap.”
Also at the meeting, the planners recommended approval of a conditional use request for New Hope-based La Chele Medical Aesthetics to open inside the same building as Playa Bowls.
The physician-owned medical spa located at Union Square is known for its cutting-edge, non-surgical cosmetic treatments and state-of-the-art laser technology center.
La chelé offers a large menu of innovative hair, brow, skin and body treatments, including body contouring, brow sculpting, Botox, specialty injections, laser hair, lesion and tattoo removal, facial, skin and other spa treatments, CoolSculpting, hand rejuvenation and laser hair removal for men, and lots more.
The conditional use approval now goes to the board of supervisors for action.