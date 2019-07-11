NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> A new township police officer was sworn in during the July 10 meeting of the Newtown Township Board of Supervisors.
Former Philadelphia police officer Brent Helvig took the oath of office among family and friends, which included a number of fellow city officers.
Helvig served two years in the 22nd District in North Philadelphia, and was also an emergency medical technician with the Philadelphia Fire Department.
In addition, he is a certified volunteer firefighter in Bucks County.
Newtown Township Police Chief John Hearn, himself a former Philadelphia police captain, said that Helvig scored high on the township entrance exams and will be “an outstanding asset to our department.”
According to Chief Hearn, Helvig will replace a soon-to-be retiring township officer.
The latest hiring will keep the township police department at 31 officers, commanders and civilian staff members with a $5.27-million budget this fiscal year ending Dec. 31.