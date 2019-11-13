NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> State Rep. Perry Warren and state Sen. Steve Santarsiero announced a pair of grants totaling $375,000 Tuesday to fund projects in Newtown Township to extend its trail network and improve the safety for pedestrians and bicyclists along the multi-use trail along Lower Dolington Road.
“The trail network in Newtown Township has been a welcome addition to our community, providing safe passage for all of our residents to take advantage of as well as increasing our recreation opportunities,” said Warren, D-Bucks. “In fact, late Sunday night, I went for a long walk on a stretch of the Newtown Trail, knowing and thankful that it is safe and well maintained.
“The multi-use trail along Lower Dolington Road will allow pedestrians and cyclists to avoid the current sidewalks that are narrow and close to the road, providing a safe multi-use trail for commuters located away from vehicle traffic.”
Newtown Township will receive a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Recreation and Conservation grant of $250,000 for the development of the Newtown Township Trail Network. The grant will provide funding for construction of approximately 1 mile of trail from Dolington Road to Upper Silver Lake Road. The money will help pay for intersection improvement, ADA access, landscaping, signage, fencing, stormwater management and other site improvements.
Newtown Township will also receive $125,000 in assistance from the Commonwealth Financing Authority as part of the Multimodal Transportation Fund for development of a multi-use trail along Lower Dolington Road. The trail will be available for use for pedestrians and bicyclists.
“The funding for these infrastructure projects will advance public safety and drive economic growth,” said Santarsiero, D-Bucks. “As these projects begin to take shape, residents, businesses and commuters alike will experience the improvements to our thriving community.”
The DCNR grant is funded at the state and federal level. Multimodal Transportation Funds encourage economic development and ensure that safe and reliable transportation is available to residents of Pennsylvania. The CFA provides funding for a multitude of projects that help businesses succeed, including those focused on development, water quality, energy infrastructure and more.
