NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> A section of the Newtown Creek got some tender loving care Saturday morning and about a dozen volunteers got to enjoy a beautiful autumn morning while giving back to the environment.
A fall cleanup, organized by the Newtown Creek Coalition, focused on a portion of the creek located behind Penn Community Bank and in around a series of stone abutments that once supported a trolley bridge over the creek.
Members of the coalition, a nonprofit group dedicated to preserving the creek, recently asked the Newtown Township Board of Supervisors to support a project that envisions using those same abutments to support a pedestrian bridge that would link Frost Lane in the borough with Sycamore Street in the township.
Veteran creek volunteers, including Sue Sutton, Councilwoman Julia Woldorf, Mike Sellers and Ted Schmidt were joined by Newtown Township Supervisor Dennis Fisher, local attorney Jerry Shankman and others who helped remove fallen branches and trees, which build up in and around the base of the stone abutments and cause the creek to dam.
Cleanup organizer Mike Sellers said the coalition chose this site for two
reasons, the first because it’s a “neglected area. Thiswas a great opportunity to do something here, particularly with clearing trees and tree limbs,” he said.
“But the second was to clear out that area and begin to visualize exactly what we’re talking about with the old trolley bridge and to begin thinking about what could be done with it in the future in terms of pedestrian access,” he said. “It gets borough and township residents thinking about what this could be in the future.”
Sellers extended his thanks to local developer Allan Smith for granting access to the property for a dumpster and the right of way to the old trolley bridge.
He also thanked Leck Waste Disposal for providing the dumpster and DC Jefferson Landscaping for cutting up a number of fallen trees.