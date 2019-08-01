NEWTOWN >> Newtown Community Foundation has been selected as a beneficiary of the GIANT Bags 4 My Cause Program for the month of August.
The GIANT Bags 4 My Cause Program, which launched in March 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.
Newtown Community Foundation was selected as the August beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the GIANT located at the Summit Square Shopping Center, 3 Doublewoods Road, Langhorne.
Newtown Community Foundation will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable Bags 4 My Cause Bag is purchased at this location during August, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.
“We are excited about being chosen,” said Rick Rogers, President of the Newtown Community Foundation. “We know this will help us to support the growing number of worthwhile charitable organizations in the Newtown area.”
The Newtown Community Foudation is a non-profit based in Newtown. Founded in 2004, the Newtown Community Foundation accumulates funds from individuals and businesses that, permanently invested, generate income each year to be distributed as grants to local non-profit agencies. Many of the funds created are scholarship funds. This offers families who have suffered a loss, the opportunity to memorialize a loved one in perpetuity through a scholarship. student.
In 2005 the Newtown Community Foundation Board decided to become a supporting organization of the Bucks County Foundation, a community foundation serving all of Bucks County since 1979.
Learn more about the Newtown Community Foundation by visiting www.buckscountyfoundation.org/newtown-community-foundation. For more information on the GIANT Bags 4 My Cause Program, visit giant.bags4mycause.com