NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> District Magistrate Mick Petrucci administered the oath of office to the Borough’s newest part-time officer on Dec. 19 during a swearing in ceremony at the District Court on North State Street.
Family and friends looked on as Anna Kahn of Quakertown swore to uphold the laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Borough of Newtown.
“Today is an honor for me because this is the very first time I’ve actually sworn in a Newtown Borough Police Officer because typically the mayor does it. So I will never forget this,” noted Judge Petrucci. “It’s an honor and I wish you all the best,” he told Kahn.
“I have one rule,” the judge advised Kahn. “You have to go home safely every day,” he said. “Whatever you do here - tickets, citations - that stuff can all be amended, but your safety cannot. So you go home safe every day. That’s my only rule.”
At the recommendation of Mayor Charles Swartz and Police Chief James Sabath, the borough council in November unanimously voted to hire Kahn as a part-time, non-civil service police officer at a rate of $19 an hour.
Her hiring brings the department’s part-time complement up to six.
Kahn earned an Associates Degree from the Bucks County Community College and graduated from the Montgomery County Police Academy in 2019. She also holds a degree in accounting from Kutztown University.
Kahn is currently employed as a full-time officer with the Lafayette University Police Department in Easton.
Mayor Swartz noted that Kahn’s resume is extensive, having served internships with the Tinicum and Quakertown Police Departments in addition to serving with the Lafayette University Police Department..
According to Chief Sabath, Kahn’s hiring will give the department greater flexibility in terms of scheduling and its ability to staff special events taking place in the borough.