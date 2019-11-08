NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The Newtown Borough Council delivered an early holiday present to the town’s business district on November 6.
To encourage shoppers to experience Newtown Borough this holiday season, including its many eclectic shops, eateries and restaurants, Council is waiving the parking time limit restrictions in the business district on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from now through December 31.
The waiver does not include the 30 minute parking spaces, which will continue to be enforced. The parking limit also will continue to be enforced Monday to Thursday.
The holiday shopping season in towns across America will kick off with Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30 in which shoppers are encouraged to shop at and support locally-owned and operated “brick and mortar” businesses that are small and local.
Created by American Express in 2010 in partnership with the non-profit National Trust for Historic Preservation, Small Business Saturday is a counterpart to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which traditionally have featured big box retailers and e-commerce stores.
This year, downtown Newtown will officially welcome the holiday season with the town’s annual tree lighting on Friday, Dec. 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Newtown Fire Association, 14 Liberty Street. The free event is organized by the Newtown Mercantile Group.
Santa will arrive at the tree lighting at 7 pm. Afterwards, children are invited to visit with Santa at his house, which will be located in the town’s business district at a site to be determined.
The holiday fun continues on Saturday, Dec. 7 with the 57th Annual Holiday House Tour sponsored by the Newtown Historic Association. The tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include seven private homes and six public buildings, including the NHA’s new research center on Mercer Street.
Ticket at $30 each will go on sale Nov. 15at the Newtown Book & Record Exchange, 102 S. State Street, and online at NewtownHistoric.org.
Also on December 7, the Newtown Business Association will serve its annual Breakfast With Santa with two seatings at 9:30 and 11 a.m. at the Temperance House. The cost is $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 3 and up and no charge for children age two and under. Tax and gratuity are included.
Courtney’s Carolers will entertain with holiday songs. And, of course, Santa will be there to greet everyone.
Space is limited and interested persons should register online at www.NewtownBA.org. The NBA will be donating $5 from each registration to the Council Rock Coalition for Healthy Youth.
The holiday celebration continues on Sunday, December 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. with the annual McCaffrey’s Food Markets Newtown Holiday Parade. The parade steps off from the Stocking Works and heads north on State Street to Washington, Washington to Sycamore and Sycamore to Durham Road where the parade concludes.
Presented by the Newtown Business Association, the parade will feature the Council Rock marching bands, Philadelphia string bands, floats, community groups and much more.
Wrapping up the holiday season will be Midnight Madness on Dec. 13 from 8 p.m. to midnight sponsored by the Newtown Mercantile Group. The later the hour the deeper the discount at participating businesses throughout the State Street business district.
Participating stores also will be open late on Thursday evenings through December 19 for holiday shopping.