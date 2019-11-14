NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> At the Nov. 13 board of supervisors’ meeting, the Newtown Ambulance Squad presented citations to eight first responders who saved the life of a cardiac-arrest patient who collapsed at a local business in September.
Evan Resnikoff, chief of operations for the non-profit rescue squad, presented the citations to the members of three area medic teams for responding and successfully resuscitating a person who had a heart attack at Tanner’s Lawn and Snow Equipment rental store on Washington Crossing Road in Newtown Township on Sept. 28.
“This is an example of how emergency services working as a team has a good outcome,” Resnikoff stated, noting that the person survived and was later released from the hospital.
Those honored were: Chief Matthew Gerhard and Battalion Chief Perry LaRosa, along with firefighters Warren Dallas and Thomas Tanner, all members of the Newtown Fire Association.
According to Resnikoff, Tanner was at the store when the person collapsed and immediately started administering CPR before other medics arrived.
Also awarded citations were: paramedic Peter Simmons and emergency medical technician Felicia Feliciano, both of the Newtown Ambulance Squad, as well as paramedics Ryan Egan and Mark Schmidt, both from St. Mary EMS, which covers Upper Makefield Township.
Egan is also a member of the Newtown Ambulance Squad.
Resnikoff said that in the third quarter of 2019, 39-percent of all patients who suffered a cardiac episode had a pulse by the time they reached the hospital.
Supervisors to oppose development project
Also at the meeting, the supervisors voted 4-1 to oppose plans by Durham Road Partners Group LLC to develop a five-acre tract which adjoins the township complex on Route 413 (Durham Road).
The vote directed the township solicitor to attend the Dec. 5 Zoning Hearing Board meeting to voice the supervisors’ opposition to the several variances that the developer will be seeking for the site.
At the zoning meeting, the developer will present two options, the first is a 24,750 square-foot medical office building with 165 parking spaces. The other proposal calls for 27 townhouses in four or five buildings set in a cul-de-sac.
In both plans the entrance to the property would be on Durham Road.
There is already a decades-old house now on the location, which is currently zoned for a maximum of four single-family homes.
The supervisors voiced their concerns against the townhouse plan because of the density, and they also raised questions about the need for more office space in the area.
“When you’re talking about density, this is super density,” said Supervisor Chairman Phil Calabro of the townhouse proposal.
He also pointed out that a medical office would probably sit mostly idle given the amount of vacant office space now in the township.
Brixmor granted conditional use for Excel Fitness
In other action, the supervisors voted unanimously to grant conditional use approval for Excel Fitness LLC to open an athletic facility called F45 Training at 2833 South Eagle road in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center.
The business would be located in the southeastern quadrant of the shopping center between the Newtown Bookstore and Learning Express, according to attorney Joe Blackburn, who represents the Brixmor Group, which owns of the shopping center.
A conditional use variance is needed to operate a fitness center because the shopping center is zoned PC (Planned Commercial).
Under the approval, F45 will operate seven days week from 5:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and have six or seven 45-minute fitness classes a day. Each session with have a maximum of 27 people and two instructors.
The facility will employ no more than eight instructors who will all be certified in CPR and with AED (Automated External Defibrillator) machines.
Excel Fitness LLC has more than 2,800 franchises worldwide, according to Dan Siaja, who will operate the Newtown location.
Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, the next scheduled supervisors’ meeting will be held Tuesday, Nov. 26.