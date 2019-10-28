NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Several hundred kids and parents took advantage of a beautiful fall morning to join Newtown's Halloween Parade on Saturday.
Everyone was there, from Spider-Man and Mysterio to Wonder Woman and Mary Poppins, who came in for a landing on her magical umbrella. Also making an appearance straight out of the 1960s was GI Joe, the very first action figure.
Dressed in costume, the members of the Council Rock High School North Marching Band set the tone for the event, playing its signature song, "Louie, Louie,” as they led a parade of costumed children, adults, pets and families on a journey through the heart of town, from the Stocking Works to Brian Gregg Park.
Along the way State Street shop owners and customers watched as Halloween passed by their doorsteps, many marveling at the creativity that is always a part of this hometown parade.
Standing out from the crowd this year was a giant rat with an equally big wedge of Swiss cheese (Larry and Lilly Troutman), a Buckingham Palace Guard and Princess (Max and Diane Shoener), the Claw Machine and a vending machine (sisters Katherine and Hannah Napa) and a cowgirl, cow and a very energetic chicken - Bawk!! (Malloree, Quinn and Parker Neuman).
Also joining the march from a distant galaxy far, far away were a group of Stormtroopers from the movie “Star Wars,” who jumped off the big screen to join the march.
Dressed up as Monopoly game pieces were members of the Sebastian family of Fairless Hills. And adding the luck of the Irish to the parade were Jordan, Tracey, Molly and Joel Osecki of Newtown Borough.
Also joining the fun was the Herding Cat Lady, a very young SEPTA engineer and characters from the Super Mario Brothers Kart, a 1992 racing video game portrayed by the Dobosh and Myarick families of Newtown and Philadelphia.
“I thought the whole event was awesome,” said costume Judge Shari Donahue of the Zebra-Striped Whale. “One costume was more creative than another. It was an agonizing choice because they were all great.”
The parade concluded at Brian Gregg Park where the band performed this year’s competition show - “Pure Imagination” - the theme song from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.
Following the performance, Newtown Borough Councilor and Parks and Recreation board member Nicole Rodowicz joined Mayor Charles Swartz in announcing the winners of this year’s costume parade and the Newtown window decorating contests.
Taking this year’s grand prize - the Mayor’s Trophy - for best costume was Katariina Talvet of Holland and her parents, Jaan and Lauren Talvet.
Dad built a Finding Nemo aquarium complete with bubbles and neon lights for his two year old daughter who was dressed as Nemo from the Disney Pixar movie, “Finding Nemo.”
“You guys did a phenomenal job,” the mayor told the Talvet’s.
“It was hard work, but a lot of fun to make. And she is worth it,” said dad.
“I threw out the idea and he put it all together,” said mom. “It turned out amazing in the end.”
The Newtown Borough Recreation Board organized the event and provided the ribbons.
Prizes were donated by Turning Point, a new breakfast and lunch spot in the Village of Newtown; Alternate Dimension Toys; Newtown Hardware House; Factory Donuts; Zebra-Striped Whale; Nothing Bundt Cakes; Children’s book author Jennifer Hansen; Blue Pooch Grooming; JMcLaughlan; Bluemercury; Geico Insurance agent Mike Yeager; Pats Colonial Kitchen; Guru’s Indian Cuisine; Fuze Barbershop; LaStalla; and Luxe Pro Shop.
All in all it was another memorable small town American day on the streets of historic Newtown Borough.