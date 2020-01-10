NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> A 30-year-old Lower Makefield man was killed Wednesday morning in a head-on collision on the Richboro Road.
Police were dispatched at 8:47 a.m. for a motor vehicle crash with injuries on Richboro Road between the Newtown Bypass and Mill Pond Road.
Upon arrival, police conducted a preliminary investigation that indicated that a vehicle headed westbound on Richboro Road had collided head-on with a box truck traveling eastbound on Richboro Road (Rt 332), within the eastbound traveling lanes causing significant damage to both vehicles.
Police said the driver of the eastbound vehicle was trapped inside his vehicle and was pronounced dead on location by medical personnel. The Bucks County Coroner was dispatched to the scene.
Information on his identity will not be released until all family members have been notified.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they deal with this tragedy,” said police.
The driver of the box truck was transported to St. Mary Medical Center by medical personnel with non-life threatening injuries and was treated and later released.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The roadway was closed for approximately four hours as a result of the accident with limited access provided to the Shir Ami Synagogue.
About 24 hours later, on January 9 at approximately 11 a.m., police were dispatched to another motor vehicle crash involving an overturned vehicle on the Newtown Bypass.
Police said a vehicle headed northbound on Woodbourne Road was turning onto the westbound bypass when it struck a vehicle headed eastbound on the bypass causing it to overturn.
The driver of the second vehicle managed to exit the vehicle, but two occupants in the backseat had to be extricated by fire personnel, police said. They were transported to St. Mary Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the first vehicle was also transported to St. Mary Medical Center for chest pains.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.