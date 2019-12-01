NEWTOWN >> Newtown will officially welcome the holiday season with the town’s annual tree lighting on Friday, Dec. 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Newtown Fire Association, 14 Liberty Street. The free event is organized by the Newtown Mercantile Group.
Community Tree Lighting
Santa will arrive at the tree lighting at 7 pm. Afterwards, children are invited to visit with Santa at his house located on Washington Avenue in the parking lot of the fire station.
If you miss Santa on Dec. 6, he’ll be back again every Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. through Dec. 22.
Holiday House Tour
The holiday fun continues on Saturday, Dec. 7 with the 57th Annual Holiday House Tour sponsored by the Newtown Historic Association. The tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will open up seven private homes and six public buildings, including the NHA’s new research center on Mercer Street.
Ticket at $30 each are on sale at the Newtown Book & Record Exchange, 102 S. State Street, and online at NewtownHistoric.org.
Breakfast With Santa
Also on December 7, the Newtown Business Association will serve its annual Breakfast With Santa with two seatings at 9:30 and 11 a.m. at the Temperance House. The cost is $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 3 and up and no charge for children age two and under. Tax and gratuity are included.
Courtney’s Carolers will entertain with holiday songs. And, of course, Santa will be there to greet everyone.
Space is limited and interested persons should register online at www.NewtownBA.org. The NBA will be donating $5 from each registration to the Council Rock Coalition for Healthy Youth.
Chili and Cookies
Also on Saturday, Dec. 7, the Newtown Presbyterian Church will serve its annual holiday chili luncheon at 25 North Chancellor Street from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at the door. The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children under 12 and free for ages 3 and under. Take-out orders also are available.
The luncheon includes chili (meat or vegetarian), cornbread, salad, dessert and beverage. The Presbyterian Women will also sponsor their annual Cookie Sale.
Holiday Charity Bazaar
And don’t miss the holiday bazaar taking place at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 100 East Washington Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Presented by the Episcopal Church Women (ECW) the bazaar will offer fresh, hand‐decorated wreaths and swags, home‐made Christmas cookies ($10/box) and other homemade sweets from the bake table, chances to win more than dozen themed gift baskets and a luncheon including made‐from‐scratch beef vegetable or leek and potato soup ($8 includes soup, roll, beverage and dessert).
The bazaar will be held on the second floor of the Parish House, located across the green from the church.
McCaffrey's Food Markets Newtown Holiday Parade
The holiday celebration continues on Sunday, December 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. with the annual McCaffrey’s Food Markets Newtown Holiday Parade.
The parade steps off from the Stocking Works and heads north on State Street to Washington, Washington to Sycamore and Sycamore to Durham Road where the parade concludes.
Presented by the Newtown Business Association, the parade will feature the Council Rock marching bands, Philadelphia string bands, floats, community groups and much more.
Midnight Madness
Wrapping up the holiday season will be Midnight Madness on Dec. 13 from 8 p.m. to midnight sponsored by the Newtown Mercantile Group. The later the hour the deeper the discount at participating businesses throughout the State Street business district.
Participating stores also will be open late on Thursday evenings through December 19 for holiday shopping.
To encourage shopping throughout the holiday season, the borough council had waived the three hour parking restrictions on State Street and in the municipal lots from Thursday to Sunday through the end of December.
The waiver does not apply to the 30 minute parking spaces, which will continue to be enforced. Parking restrictions also will be enforced from Monday to Wednesday.