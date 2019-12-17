NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> In a holiday rush like no other, hundreds of youngsters raced across the fields at Roberts Ridge Park on Dec. 7 snapping up thousands of candy canes left by a band of mischievous “elves.”
The township’s annual Candy Candy Hunt stepped off at lightning speed as youngsters quickly cleared the grass of the holiday peppermint treats, along with grabbing up a number of special prizes, including tickets to Sesame Place and to the movies.
Santa, who flew in on his sleigh just for the hunt and then received an escort to the field by the Newtown Fire Association, couldn’t believe how many candy canes had been left on the field. “There must be thousands,” he said, his eyes widening to the size of a giant chocolate chip cookie.
Santa said it took hours for his team of elves, including members of Rock Softball and the township’s recreation department, to scatter all the candy canes and prizes across the field.
Among the elves was Matt Zipin, a member of the recreation department’s staff, who helped coordinate the event with recreation department staff along with help from public works.
“It’s fantastic,” said Zipin, of the hunt. “I’m glad the weather held up. And boy, they were quick this year,” he said of this year’s candy cane hunters. “They came in and just like that they were gone,” he said of the thousands of candy canes that had been scattered across the field.
Zipin thanked PECO Energy for sponsoring the hunt, Chick-Fil-A for sending its cows and donating prizes, Starbucks for providing coffee and hot chocolate and the Newtown Fire Association and Rock Softball for their help and assistance.
And he also thanked Santa for making a special trip from the North Pole for the event. “He’s a very busy guy so we’re fortunate he was able to come down and spend some time. The kids love seeing him arrive on the fire truck. Once the sirens go off you could see the excitement on their faces. He got everyone in the Christmas spirit.”
As the guest of honor, Santa was given the official duty of starting the hunt by ringing his sleigh bells.
“Look at all these good little boys and girls and their parents,” he said of the sea of faces. “I love coming to Newtown for this candy cane hunt. The weather is beautiful. It’s a whole lot warmer here than in the North Pole.”
Following the hunt, kids shared their Christmas wishes with Santa and had their pictures taken with Elsa and Anna from the Disney movie, “Frozen II.”
They also warmed up with coffee and hot chocolate handed out by volunteer Mary Donaldson while enjoying juice, water and candy cane-shaped pretzels.