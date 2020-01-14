NEWTOWN >> January is membership month at the historic Newtown Theatre. This is the time for current members to renew and new members to join. Memberships are available for individuals, senior individuals, couples, senior couples, and families.
Members receive the following benefits: $6 admission to most movies, discounts on concerts and other special events, free popcorn at comedy shows and Newtown Arts Company shows, invitations to free, members-only movie screenings and a 10 percent discount on theatre rentals.
Membership information is available at TheNewtownTheatre.com/members. All memberships are valid from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020 and must be purchased online.
The non-profit Newtown Theatre showed its first movie in 1906 and is the oldest continuously operating movie theatre in the nation. It is also home to concerts, comedy shows, live productions and other special events.
Upcoming Events
Eleven foreign films will be shown on the big screen as part of the historic Newtown Theatre’s new monthly Foreign Film Series. The 2020 series features some of the world’s most well-known and critically acclaimed movies from a variety of countries and decades. All films will be shown in their original languages with English subtitles.
The series kicks off on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m. with “Life is Beautiful,” a 1998 Italian drama-comedy in which a gentle Jewish librarian (Roberto Benigni) uses humor, imagination and shear will to protect his son when they are imprisoned in a concentration camp. The film won three Academy Awards including Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Music (Original Dramatic Score), and Best Foreign Language Film.
Other foreign films scheduled for this year include: “Breathless” (France, 1960) – Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m.; “Belle de Jour” (France, 1968) – March 19, 7:30 p.m.; “The 400 Blows” (France, 1959) – April 9, 7:30 p.m.; “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (China, 2000) – May 21, 7:30 p.m.; “La Dolce Vita” (Italy, 1960) on June 25, 7p.m.; “Seven Samurai” (Japan, 1954) on July 16, 7p.m.; “Scenes from a Marriage” (Sweden, 1974) – Aug. 20, 7p.m.; “Rome, Open City” (Italy, 1945) – Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m.; “Pan’s Labryinth” (Spain, 2006) – Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m.; and “In the Mood for Love” (China, 2000) – Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for all films are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, $8 for children 12 and younger, and $6 for theatre members. Beer and wine will be available for purchase at the theatre before each movie.
The Last Waltz
The historic Newtown Theatre will screen “The Last Waltz” on Friday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
The Last Waltz was a farewell concert by the rock group “The Band,” held on Nov. 25, 1976 in San Francisco. During the concert, The Band was joined by more than a dozen guests, including Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Neil Diamond, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, Ringo Starr, Muddy Waters and Neil Young. The event was filmed by Martin Scorsese and made into a documentary that was released in 1978. Today, it is considered one of the greatest concert films ever made.
Tickets for this one-time showing are $12 for adults, $10 for senior and students, and $6 for theatre members. Tickets will only be sold at the door starting an hour before show time. Beer and wine will be available for purchase at the theatre before the movie.
Spaceballs
“Spaceballs” will return to the big screen at the historic Newtown Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $12 for everyone and $6 for theatre members. Tickets will only be sold at the door starting an hour before show time. Beer and wine will be available for purchase at the theatre before the movie.
This 1987 cult classic was co-written, produced and directed by Mel Brooks. Starring Brooks, Bill Pullman, John Candy and Rick Moranis, the film also features Daphne Zuniga, Dick Van Patten, George Wyner and the voice of Joan Rivers. The film’s setting and characters parody the original Star Wars trilogy, as well as other sci-fi franchises and popular films including Star Trek, Alien, The Wizard of Oz, 2001, and Planet of the Apes.
***
For the latest news about the Newtown Theatre visit TheNewtownTheatre.com. The theatre is located at 120 N. State Street in Newtown Borough.