NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> The Council Rock South Marching Band’s impressive competition season continued Saturday, October 19 at West Chester University as they were crowned the US Bands Group IV-A Pennsylvania State Champions for the second year in a row.
With a score of 90.160, Council Rock South won the state championships, along with caption awards for Best Music Performance, Best Visual Performance, Best Overall Effect, Best Colorguard and Best Percussion.
Council Rock South was also honored above all the Class A bands to earn the “Cadets Award of Excellence,” a top honor presented to the band that displays the highest levels of creativity and performance excellence.
For the second weekend in a row, Council Rock South once again also earned the highest score of any Group IV-A Band in the US Bands competition circuit.
Council Rock South’s competition season began on September 27 at Boyertown Area Senior High School with a winning score of 80.375. The band won all caption awards at the competition. On October 5, South competed at Central Bucks High School, once again winning its division and all caption awards with a score of 85.862. On Saturday, October 12 the band performed in back-to-back competitions at Council Rock North, and then again at North Brunswick High School, earning top honors at both events.
The 2019 marching band show, entitled “Elevation,” features instrumental soloists Jason Costello and Byron Friend, and colorguard soloists Calista Pushman and Kiley Malloy.
The CR South Marching Band has been practicing extremely hard since early August to put on their 2019 production on the field. The band is excited to continue its competition season at West Chester University, Neshaminy High School, and the US Bands National Championships in Allentown.