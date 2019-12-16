Firefighters will be escorting Santa through Newtown, Upper Makefield and Morrisville Borough between Friday, Dec. 20 and Sunday, Dec. 22.
In Newtown, the Newtown Fire Association will hold its annual Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 21. When you hear the sirens, come out to the main roads to catch a glimpse of Santa riding aboard a fire engine.
The Jolly Old Soul is scheduled to visit the following neighborhoods between 9 am and 1 pm: Newtown Borough, Walton Court, Newtown Walk, the Reserve, Hill Haven, Woods of Saxony, the Ridings, Newtown Gate, Headley, Wiltshire Walk, the Villas, Kirkwood, New Haven, Country Bend, Rain Tree, Crown Pointe, Newtown Place, Brookside, Newtown Crossing, Tyler Walk, Colonial Commons, Nob Hill, Devonshire and Newtown Meadows.
And Santa will be visiting the following neighborhoods between 2 and 8 p.m.: Delancy Court, Rosefield, Eagleton Farms, Waterford, Mardot Village, St. Andrews Woods, St. Andrews Briar, Pheasant Point, Lakeview Estates, Newtown Grant, Durham Lea, Linton Hill Chase, Penns Reserve, Eagle Glenn, Newtown Ridge and Washington Crossing Road.
Check social media for updates, including weather conditions. The schedule above is an estimate.
In Upper Makefield, firefighters will escort Santa through the township on Sunday, Dec. 22. In addition, the company will be holding its annual food drive drop off at the Taylorsville Road firehouse. Route and approximate times along with "NEW" designated food pick up spots along the route will be posted on the UMFC website at least one week prior if not earlier. Visit www.umfc.org for details
And in Morrisville, firefighters will escort Santa through the borough and adjacent neighborhoods in Lower Makefield on Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21. On Friday between 4 and 8 p.m. Santa will visit areas to the north of West Trenton Avenue (up to Glen Valley Road and Crown Terrace) and areas south of Bridge Street including all of Manor Park. On Saturday between 3 and 7 p.m. Santa will visit the area between West Trenton Avenue and Bridge Street including Grandview. Any questions regarding your street please message the fire company via Facebook and someone will get back to you ASAP.