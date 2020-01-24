NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Another Newtown shopping center is poised for a major expansion.
This week, the Newtown Township Planning Commission voted to support zoning relief for a number of new improvements being planned at the Newtown Shopping Center on West Road. The center is anchored by ACME and is also home to a Bed, Bath & Beyond and a Staples store.
Newtown/Bucks Associates LP is seeking variances from the township’s zoning hearing board for the construction of a new 12,500 square foot retail building to house an Old Navy retail store along with 80 new parking spaces.
The proposed new free standing store would be built next to the Bed, Bath & Beyond store adjacent to the Acme shopping center and backing up to the Council Rock North property.
The Newtown store would be the third in Bucks County for the popular brick and mortar retail clothing store owned by GAP Inc. Its other locations in Bucks are in Falls and Warminster townships.
In addition, the shopping center owners are seeking approvals for a 400 square foot addition to the popular Chick-Fil-A fast food eatery along with roadway improvements to eliminate congestion in and around the restaurant.
During busy days, especially holidays, the drive-thru lanes at the eatery back up onto West Road and sometimes as far as Durham Road creating traffic congestion in and around the shopping center.
Meanwhile, next door at the Village at Newtown, a multimillion dollar expansion project continues as three new buildings continue to take shape adjacent to McCaffrey’s Food Market.
They will house a number of new restaurants and eateries including Solstice, Chipotle, MOD Pizza, Bomba Tacos and Rum and Iron Hill Brewery.