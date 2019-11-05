NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> On a day dominated by Democratic victories, two Republicans bucked the trend winning re-election to the board of supervisors in Northampton Township.
Incumbent Republican supervisors Adam Selisker and Barry Moore won their respective bids for two six-year seats on the board defeating a challenge from Democrats Ann Marie Mitchell and Rick Sorensen.
Selisker tallied 6,106 votes and Moore collected 5,722 votes while Mitchell received 5,405 votes and Sorensen tallied 4,960.
Their re-election means that the board of supervisors will remain solidly in Republican control.